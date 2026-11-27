Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Global music icon Diljit Dosanjh was left impressed with India's rapid green energy transition during his recent visit to the Adani Group's world's largest renewable energy and battery storage project at Khavda, Gujarat.“Bohot Vadhiya (this is too good!),” exclaimed the singer, who took time out during the Gujarat leg of his national concert tour to visit the sprawling 538 sq km Khavda Renewable Energy Plant in the Kutch region earlier this week, according to the press note shared by Adani Group.

Dosanjh interacted with site engineers to understand the logistical and engineering complexities of executing the mega-project in a remote saline landscape, located over 70-100 kilometres from the nearest human settlement and lauded the Adani Green Warriors, driving India's frontline battle against climate change. From the site's viewing tower, the artist experienced the scale of the project through an endless expanse of solar panels and towering wind turbines. He visited the central control room, where the team demonstrated how operations across the massive project are monitored and managed digitally. Leaving a lasting green footprint, Dosanjh planted a sapling at the project site. The Khavda team presented Dosanjh with Rogan art, the region's celebrated traditional art form, along with an Ajrakh-print scarf, reflecting Kutch's rich artistic and cultural heritage.

Progressing at an unprecedented speed, the 30-GW Khavda Renewable Energy project has become a global blueprint for gigawatt-scale execution, achieving more than 11 GW of operational renewable generation capacity. Upon completion, it will generate 26 GW of solar and 4 GW of wind energy. The Khavda plant houses the world's largest single-location operational Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of 6.63 GWh, representing over 50 per cent of India's total operational BESS capacity, ensuring reliable, round-the-clock green power and grid stability. The project is ultimately planned to have 50 GWh of battery energy storage.

According to the press note, over 15,000 people are currently working on the project, which is five times the size of Paris and will be visible from space once completed. Executed by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the Khavda platform is a cornerstone of the Adani Group's commitment to invest around USD100 billion over five years in India's energy transition. The project has transformed a barren landscape into the nerve centre of India's green energy transition that will power over 17 million homes annually. By 2029, Khavda will be the world's largest power plant across all energy sources. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. (ANI)