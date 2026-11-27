Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Friday, with the Sensex plunging over 900 points and the Nifty tumbling below the 25,650 level, as persistent geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. Sensex closed at 83,339.26, down 989.33 points or 1.17 per cent against the previous close of 84,328.59. Nifty settled lower at 25,607.20, down 277.30 points or 1.07 per cent against the previous close of 25,884.50.

Most broader market indices ended in the red. Among sectoral indices, the majority settled lower, while Nifty Chemicals, Metal, Consumer Durables, MidSmall IT & Telecom, and Media bucked the trend to close in positive territory. On BSE, BEL, Titan, Trent, Tata Steel, Indi Go, among others were the top gainers. HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC among others were the top laggards. Likewise, on NSE, Titan, BEL, JSW Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, SBI Life, Indi Go, Trent, Tata Steel, Power Grid among others were the top gainers. Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Eternal, Reliance, HDFC Life, TMPV, M & M, ICICI Bank, ITC among others were the top drags.

In the commodity market, Brent crude was trading at around USD 97.07 per barrel while crude oil was trading at around USD 85.66 per barrel, at the time of reporting. Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Neo, said,“While there has been no meaningful disruption to physical supply so far, the market is increasingly pricing in the risk of future disruptions, particularly in a region that accounts for a significant share of global oil flows. With the OPEC+ meeting approaching and tensions across the Gulf remaining elevated, Brent is likely to remain well supported, and any further escalation could keep risk premiums elevated in the near term.”

Market analyst Vipin Dixena added,“In my view, today's decline looks more like a consolidation and profit-booking phase after the sharp recovery witnessed over the past few sessions. However, investors should not ignore the external risks. Brent crude moving towards USD 97 per barrel is a concern for India because higher oil prices can increase inflationary pressure, widen the import bill and affect corporate margins.” The analyst further noted, Nifty came under selling pressure after failing to sustain above the 25,900–25,950 zone. The index has immediate support in the 25,600–25,650 range, followed by the 25,350–25,500 zone. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 25,850–25,900, while 26,000 remains a major resistance level, he said.“A sustained move above 26,000 would improve the short-term technical structure. On the downside, a decisive break below 25,600 could invite further profit booking,” Dixena added.