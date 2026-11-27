Turn your kitchen balcony into a mini herbal garden! These seven easy-to-grow medicinal herbs add greenery, fresh flavours and traditionally valued wellness benefits to your home this winter.

Tulsi is a popular medicinal plant found in many Indian households. Its aromatic leaves are traditionally used in herbal teas and home remedies for seasonal coughs and colds. Place the pot in a warm, sunny spot and water moderately.

Mint is an easy-to-grow herb that adds freshness to drinks, chutneys and everyday meals. Its leaves are traditionally used to support digestion and soothe minor stomach discomfort. Grow it in a container with moist soil and partial sunlight.

Rosemary is an aromatic herb known for its distinctive fragrance and antioxidant compounds. It can be used in herbal infusions as well as soups, roasted vegetables and other dishes. Give it plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil, and avoid overwatering.

Thyme is a fragrant herb traditionally valued for its antimicrobial properties. Its leaves can be steeped in hot water to prepare a soothing herbal infusion. Keep the plant near a bright window and allow the soil to dry slightly between watering sessions.

Oregano is more than just a pizza topping, as its leaves contain naturally occurring compounds such as carvacrol. It is traditionally valued for its antimicrobial properties and can be used in warm herbal infusions. Grow it in a sunny location with well-draining soil.

Sage is recognised by its soft, silvery-green leaves and earthy fragrance. Traditionally used in herbal preparations, it is often brewed into tea or used as a gargle for a scratchy throat. Give it plenty of sunlight and avoid keeping its roots constantly wet.

Ginger is a popular kitchen ingredient with a long history of traditional medicinal use. Its rhizome is commonly added to teas and homemade preparations for digestive comfort and soothing seasonal throat irritation. Grow it in a wide container with loose, rich soil and provide indirect sunlight.