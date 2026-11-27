MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former England batter Dawid Malan believes the chance to share a dressing room with West Indies great Chris Gayle is one of the biggest gains young Italian cricketers will take from the Italia T10 league.

Malan, who is captaining Venice Livewires in the ongoing tournament at the Roma Cricket Ground, said having Gayle in the side was special even for someone who had played international cricket, let alone for local players who are new to the big stage.

“I know the majority of these tournaments are privately owned, but it still benefits the local talent to be able to play in them and play with some of the best overseas players around. I mean, we've got Chris Gayle in our team, which is phenomenal for me as a player who's played international cricket, let alone for some of the younger Italian players who have never been on the big stage,” Malan told IANS in an exclusive chat.

“Just to be able to rub shoulders with someone like him is unbelievable for the game of cricket here. Hopefully you attract players like Chris and – I hope he doesn't mind me saying this – some younger players like Chris as well, who are still at the top of the game, so the players can really relate to them and see them at their best,” he added.

He also felt being around the mix of overseas stars like ex-India players Vijay Shankar and KC Cariappa and local cricketers has been one of the joys of the trip.“It's been brilliant. I think one of the beautiful things about these tournaments is that you get to play with different people from different countries and different cultures, whether it be overseas players or the locals, and it's been no different here.

“So being able to share a dressing room – or, if you want to put it that way, share a tent – with the guys down at the ground and see how they go about things has been pretty good. I would say that the excitement for cricket is very real here. You turn up at the game, and the people who do come and support are really cricket-mad. Hopefully that rubs off on the players and they start attracting more players, because it's been brilliant.”

Malan was full of praise for the Italian players, but said facilities would decide how far the game could go in the country.“They have been brilliant, haven't they? It's obviously been challenging when you haven't got all the facilities that the other top nations in the world have. So I guess the first hurdle to overcome is getting the facilities and infrastructure in place. Once you get that, it's about trying to produce homegrown players.

“You look at a lot of the Italian players – there are a lot of guys who have learned their cricket in different countries because there's not a lot of infrastructure here. So hopefully, the better the Italian team does, the more investment in infrastructure there will be, and the more players can then be produced through the Italy system.

“That will only be brilliant, because if you can start attracting more players to come and play the game, and be able to play them in your own conditions, and have the coaching and facilities in place, the world's your oyster, if you want to put it that way, for Italian cricket, if it can grow that way.”

Malan said the league was already making a difference by putting local players up against quality overseas opposition, even if some games got abandoned due to rain.“I think just having the league is already helping Italian cricket. You're getting some of the local players playing against some good overseas players in high-pressure environments.

“Yes, the time of year we're playing probably isn't ideal when it comes to the pitches that we've got. It's been incredibly challenging for the groundsman to get a dry wicket out there, which has been tough for him. But if they can find the right schedule and you can play on really good wickets, it will really encourage the best Italian players to keep getting better and be able to compete with the overseas players.

“There's already so much talent here, just from watching the games and the few games that we have played. So hopefully this can attract more players to play the game. Hopefully it can help develop the players to become even better than they are already, by playing and rubbing shoulders with the best players in the world.

Looking at the tournament so far, Malan said being part of a competition in its first season had been special - with rain or no rain.“It's been brilliant. I think any time as an overseas player you get the opportunity to play in a franchise league, it's, first and foremost, unbelievable. To play in a new tournament that's just been founded is even better. I know cricket's growing in Italy, and hopefully we can play a part in helping cricket grow and become a better sport for people to play in this country.

“I know it's had its challenges so far with the weather, which has been disappointing from a playing point of view, but that's just the nature of the game and the time of the year it is. But hopefully this tournament keeps going from strength to strength.”

Having given up four-day cricket and international cricket, Malan said he now picks leagues where he feels he can make a difference, rather than just turning up for a pay cheque.“Look, I've given up playing four-day cricket, so I've got more gaps in my schedule to play more leagues, which is brilliant for me as a player. Being able to play in different cultures, different countries, with different players is brilliant.

“So playing in leagues like this, which are up-and-coming and where you feel like you can add value, is important to me. Whenever my agent calls and says, 'There's an opportunity here – would you like it?' I always look at the opportunity for growth, because it's very easy sometimes overseas to turn up somewhere, take your money and go home.

“Whereas in some of these smaller leagues that are growing, you're able to actually leave a bit of a lasting impression with the players and help them at the start of their journey. So it's quite rewarding from that side.”

He credited Venice Livewires team director MSK Prasad, the former India wicketkeeper and chief selector, with keeping the franchise steady.“It's been brilliant working with him (the former India selector). He's very calm, and very, very clear about how he wants to go about things and what he likes. It's always nice to have an experienced person in these franchises, especially the new ones when they get formed.

“You sort of get a lot of panic and a lot of pressure from outside sources, so to have someone with experience who's been there, done that, and is able to control the situation and make good decisions under pressure is incredibly handy for a team that is just starting out. So he's been a huge asset to his team. He's been someone that we've all looked up to and learned from. So it's been brilliant from that point of view.”

In a 10-over game, Malan added, the captain has little room for error, and that is what makes the format so absorbing.“Well, I think it has a massive, massive impact on the game. If you make a bowling change and you get that wrong, and the bowler goes for 15 or 20 runs, especially on these wickets we're playing on now, the game sort of changes. So you really have to be tactically in the game the whole time.

“You have to constantly be thinking one or two overs ahead, especially in these T10s. A lot of teams are quite top-heavy with the way they're stacked, with a lot of batters in probably their top four or five. So it's about whether you risk trying to get the wickets early and using your best bowlers, or keeping them towards the end to try and defend the score.

“So there are a lot of challenges, but I guess that's the beauty of it. It's never boring. It feels like you're always in the game as a captain. Sometimes in T20 cricket, it just seems that the game sort of decides who's going to bowl, whereas in T10 it feels like you're actually making decisions that can influence the game.”