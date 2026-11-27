MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Dubai court has ruled that landlords must give tenants their officially registered Ejari contract, saying that holding it back without a good reason is a serious breach of their obligations.

The ruling was issued by the First Instance Committee at Dubai's Rental Disputes Center (RDC) while hearing a case that involved a sports club that rented a property and asked the court to order the landlord to hand over the registered tenancy contract.

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The tenant argued that without the officially registered contract, he/she could not fully use the property or run activities there.

It is not clear why the landlord refused to hand over the Ejari to the tenant.

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Ejari is an initiative of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) to regulate and facilitate the rental market of Dubai. Since March 2010, it has been mandatory for all rental and lease contracts for Dubai properties to be registered through the Ejari online portal. Renewals, cancellations, transfers and terminations can all be logged on it. The system is designed to provide transparency between landlord and tenant and protect the rights of all parties.

What the court ruled

After reviewing the documents, hearing both sides and studying a specialist expert's report, the committee set out a clear and important principle: a landlord's duties do not stop at handing over the keys. The landlord must also make sure the tenant can actually use and benefit from the property - and that includes providing a properly registered and approved Ejari contract.

The committee ruled that the landlord must hand over the registered agreement, stressing that withholding it without a legitimate reason is a material breach of the contract.

According to the RDC, the ruling is a practical example of how the center balances the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants. It also makes clear that once a tenancy is legally established, neither side can simply ignore or compromise their obligations.

The case reinforces the idea that enforcing the law properly is the main safeguard against rental disputes - and the best way to resolve them quickly when they do arise.

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