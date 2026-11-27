MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang Risesun Science And Technology Co., Ltd."Zhejiang Risesun Science And Technology Co., Ltd. provides comprehensive smart energy solutions, including smart meters, Data Concentrator Units, prepaid metering systems, AC EV charging, DC charging, and emerging V2G technologies. With over 500 employees, advanced R&D capabilities, and business spanning more than 70 countries and regions, RISESUN supports global utilities, distributors, and infrastructure developers with reliable energy equipment and smart grid solutions.

WENZHOU, China - Nov. 27, 2026 - Zhejiang Risesun Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (RISESUN), a comprehensive energy system solutions provider, is strengthening its international market presence with a broad portfolio of smart metering products, electricity information collection equipment, and new energy charging solutions. Serving utilities, energy distributors, infrastructure developers, and commercial project contractors, the company provides integrated product resources to support smart grid development, efficient electricity management, and the global transition toward low-carbon energy systems.

Established in December 1997, RISESUN has developed into an established energy technology enterprise with a headquarters park covering 54,314 square meters, more than 500 employees, and business channels and strategic cooperation projects spanning over 70 countries and regions across four continents. With 316 reported honorary and patent achievements, dedicated research and development platforms, and experience supplying China's major power grid enterprises, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities in the smart energy industry.

Expanding Smart Energy Solutions for Global Infrastructure Buyers

As electricity networks become increasingly digitalized and electric vehicle adoption accelerates, global buyers are seeking reliable manufacturers capable of supporting diverse energy infrastructure requirements. Product quality, technical expertise, manufacturing resources, and long-term cooperation have become important considerations in supplier selection.

RISESUN addresses these demands through multiple business segments covering electricity metering, information collection, charging equipment, and intelligent power management. Its portfolio enables international customers to explore coordinated procurement of essential electrical equipment from an established energy technology provider.

For utilities, EPC contractors, distributors, and energy project investors, this comprehensive approach offers opportunities to simplify supplier evaluation, improve procurement coordination, and identify suitable equipment for different regional applications.

Developing EV Charging Equipment for the Global Market

The rapid growth of electric mobility is creating increasing demand for charging infrastructure across residential, commercial, industrial, and public transportation environments. RISESUN has expanded its new energy business to include charging equipment, supporting the development of more efficient and accessible charging networks.

AC EV charging equipment is an important component of residential communities, office buildings, hotels, commercial properties, and workplace parking facilities. Meanwhile, DC charging infrastructure serves applications such as public charging stations, transportation hubs, commercial fleets, and other environments requiring faster vehicle charging.

For international buyers evaluating charging equipment suppliers, application suitability, product reliability, manufacturing experience, and technical cooperation are essential purchasing considerations. RISESUN aims to support these requirements through its energy technology expertise and international business network.

Another emerging development is V2G charging, which enables bidirectional energy exchange between electric vehicles and the power grid. As utilities and energy operators explore flexible energy management and grid-interactive charging infrastructure, V2G technology is attracting increasing industry attention. RISESUN continues to follow developments in smart energy and charging technologies as part of its broader commitment to the low-carbon energy transition.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Smarter Electricity Management

Digital transformation is reshaping the way utilities collect, monitor, and manage electricity consumption data. An Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solution plays an important role in this transformation by connecting metering devices, communication equipment, and information management systems.

RISESUN provides metering equipment and electricity information collection products to support the development of intelligent power management systems. Its business also covers prepaid power vending management, helping address electricity measurement and consumption management requirements in different utility environments.

For power companies, project contractors, and electricity service providers, selecting an appropriate Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solution involves evaluating system compatibility, data collection requirements, deployment environments, and long-term operational needs.

RISESUN's experience in the electric energy metering industry, combined with its research and development resources, provides a foundation for continued cooperation with customers pursuing smart grid modernization and more efficient electricity management.

Smart Metering Products for Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Applications

Electricity measurement accuracy and reliable data collection are fundamental to modern power distribution systems. RISESUN offers a diverse smart metering portfolio designed to address different installation environments and electricity management requirements.

Its Single Phase Smart Meter products serve residential and other single-phase electricity measurement applications, while the Three Phase Smart Meter category addresses commercial, industrial, and utility metering requirements. These products provide buyers with options for different electricity distribution systems and project specifications.

For applications requiring compact installation and circuit-level monitoring, the Three Phase DIN Rail Energy Meter offers a relevant metering category for electrical distribution panels, industrial equipment, commercial buildings, and energy monitoring projects.

When evaluating a smart meter manufacturer, international buyers commonly consider measurement performance, communication compatibility, product consistency, and compliance with applicable regional requirements. RISESUN's participation in the formulation of multiple national standards for electric energy metering products reflects its experience and involvement in the development of the industry.

Data Collection Equipment Supports Connected Power Networks

Reliable information collection and transmission are essential for effective smart grid management. A Data Concentrator Unit serves as an important component of electricity information collection infrastructure, supporting communication between field metering devices and centralized management systems.

RISESUN includes electricity information collection equipment within its comprehensive energy product portfolio, addressing the growing requirements of utilities and energy service providers for connected metering networks.

For project procurement teams sourcing a Data Concentrator Unit, technical compatibility, communication requirements, deployment scale, and integration with existing metering infrastructure are important factors to assess. RISESUN continues to develop its energy system product capabilities to support customers implementing digital electricity management projects.

Prepaid Metering Solutions for Utility and Revenue Management Projects

In markets where prepaid electricity management is widely adopted, utilities and electricity distributors require reliable metering products that support effective consumption monitoring and revenue collection.

RISESUN's prepaid metering product categories include the Single Phase STS Keypad Prepaid Meter and Three Phase STS Keypad Prepaid Meter, serving different electricity distribution and application requirements.

The Single Phase STS Keypad Prepaid Meter is relevant to residential and other single-phase applications, while the Three Phase STS Keypad Prepaid Meter addresses commercial and industrial electricity management needs.

These products are associated with RISESUN's prepaid power vending management solutions, providing an equipment foundation for projects focused on electricity measurement and prepaid consumption management. For international distributors and utility contractors, selecting suitable prepaid meters requires consideration of STS requirements, local regulations, system compatibility, and project specifications.

Research and Development Strengthens Long-Term Industry Competitiveness

RISESUN's development is supported by continuous investment in technology and professional talent. The company operates high-tech research and development platforms, including the Zhejiang Province High-Tech Enterprise Research and Development Center and postdoctoral workstations.

Its participation in national electric energy metering standard formulation demonstrates its involvement in advancing industry technologies and product development. RISESUN is also an important supplier to State Grid and China Southern Power Grid, maintaining close attention to the development of the Internet of Things and digital power grids.

With more than 500 employees and international business activities covering over 70 countries and regions, RISESUN continues to strengthen its manufacturing resources and global cooperation network.

Partnering with Global Buyers for Sustainable Energy Development

As the energy industry continues to evolve, RISESUN remains committed to exploring innovative technologies and business models in electricity and energy management. Its product portfolio, spanning smart meters, electricity information collection equipment, charging equipment, and prepaid electricity management, reflects its focus on comprehensive energy system development.

By combining industry experience, research and development capabilities, and international market cooperation, RISESUN aims to support utilities, distributors, engineering contractors, and infrastructure developers in identifying suitable products for their energy projects.

The company will continue to cultivate smart energy technologies, promote efficient electricity management, and contribute to a more sustainable global power ecosystem.

About Zhejiang Risesun Science And Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Risesun Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (RISESUN) is a comprehensive energy system solutions provider headquartered in Longwan Airport New Area, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. Established in December 1997, the company specializes in smart meters, metering supporting equipment, electricity monitoring, new energy charging equipment, and smart fire protection electrical equipment. With a 54,314-square-meter headquarters park, more than 500 employees, 316 honorary and patent achievements, and business cooperation spanning over 70 countries and regions, RISESUN is committed to advancing smart energy technologies and driving global sustainable development through innovations in electric power energy technology.