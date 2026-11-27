MENAFN - GetNews)An international creative perspective shaped by European cinema, a passion for visual storytelling and the power of light.

Flaminia Romani is an Italian-Australian filmmaker whose creative work spans directing, cinematography, camera operation and visual storytelling. With a background rooted in European cinema and a professional perspective developed in Australia, she brings together two cinematic cultures through a distinctive approach to image-making, composition, lighting and atmosphere.

Her journey into filmmaking is one of determination, independence and artistic ambition. The first person in her family to establish a career in the film industry at this level, Flaminia has built her path through dedication, formal education and a deep commitment to understanding the language of cinema.

With nine years of formal film education, she holds a Master's Degree in Filmmaking from Link Campus University of Rome and a degree in Filmmaking from the American University of Rome. Her academic experience in Italy provided a strong foundation in cinematic language, directing, visual composition and the expressive possibilities of filmmaking.

Between European Cinema and Australian Film Culture

Flaminia's Italian heritage plays an important role in her visual identity. Her artistic sensibility is influenced by European cinematography, particularly its relationship with natural light, shadow, colour, architecture and atmosphere.

Having developed her perspective between Europe and Australia, she recognises the different visual approaches and lighting traditions that shape cinematic storytelling.

Rome remains an important part of her creative identity, offering an architectural and historical environment that continues to influence her understanding of composition, locations and visual atmosphere.

Beyond the Camera: Directing and Cinematography

For Flaminia, directing, cinematography and camera work are not isolated disciplines. They are interconnected creative languages that contribute to the same artistic vision.

Her approach combines a director's understanding of narrative and performance with a cinematographer's attention to lighting, framing, movement and visual continuity.

She sees the camera as more than a recording instrument: it is a storytelling device capable of communicating emotion, perspective and meaning.

Her interest in the visual traditions of filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock and Francis Ford Coppola reflects her appreciation for directors who understand the relationship between image, atmosphere and narrative.

The Power of Light

Lighting is central to Flaminia's creative philosophy. From controlling colour temperature through CTO and CTB gels to introducing colour, contrast and atmosphere with creative lighting techniques, she considers light one of cinema's most powerful storytelling tools.

For her, lighting is never simply about illuminating a subject. It defines the emotional character of a scene, creates depth, shapes composition and establishes the visual identity of a film.

This attention to detail reflects her broader artistic philosophy: every frame should have intention, every lighting decision should serve the story, and every visual element should contribute to the audience's experience.

A Journey Through Independent Filmmaking

Among her filmmaking projects is SPUD, a short film nominated for Tropfest, an experience that represents an important milestone in her independent filmmaking journey.

Another significant work is Quasi una fantasia (Like a Fantasy), a 25-minute Master's film produced during her studies in Rome. The project reflects her academic and creative development as a filmmaker.

These works form part of a journey built through independent initiative, creative exploration and a continuing commitment to developing her professional practice.

Looking Towards International Productions

Flaminia's ambitions extend across international feature films, high-end television, commercials, music videos and international productions.

Her multidisciplinary background allows her to approach projects from different perspectives, whether through directing, cinematography, Director of Photography work or camera operation.

With professional interests spanning Australia, Europe and the United States, she is focused on developing international collaborations and contributing to productions that value strong visual storytelling and a distinctive cinematic perspective.

For Flaminia Romani, filmmaking is ultimately about more than capturing images. It is about creating an atmosphere, communicating emotion and giving every frame a purpose.

Her philosophy is simple: the camera tells the story, but light gives it life.

Flaminia Romani — Director • Cinematographer • Camera Operator