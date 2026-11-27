MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a school meal programme for 10,000 students enrolled in public primary schools in Peshawar, under which children will be provided with nutritious meals.

Dr Aamir Abdullah, Adviser to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education and Social Welfare, formally inaugurated the programme and personally distributed meals among the students.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Allah Walay Foundation in this regard. Secretary Education Mahmood Aslam Wazir and the foundation's Chairman Shahid Loon signed the agreement.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Abdullah said proper nutrition, good health and physical development were essential for improving children's educational performance. He described the launch of the programme, with the support of the Allah Walay Foundation, as the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration.

He said the programme needed to be expanded in the future and assured that the provincial government would extend all possible support to the foundation. He also announced that a Body Mass Index (BMI) survey would be conducted among students in government schools to assess their nutritional needs and physical development and identify necessary measures.

The adviser invited the Allah Walay Foundation to participate in the next phase of the government's school outsourcing initiative. He said children would be provided with meals of their choice so they could remain healthy and concentrate on their studies.

He added that development programmes would also include projects tailored to the needs of schools where students face nutritional deficiencies.

The school meal programme is aimed at improving children's health, nutrition and learning capacity.