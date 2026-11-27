MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“According to href="" rel="nofollow" go, as of November 27, 2026, a total of 777 children have been killed and 3,060 injured in Ukraine,” the statement said.

It is noted that during this period, 2,352 children were reported missing, while 61,526 children were found.

Lubinets: More than 24,700 children remain in residential institutions in Ukraine, thousands more in temporarily occupied territories

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia must be held accountable for crimes committed against Ukrainian children.