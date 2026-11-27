MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in an interview with the BB, Ukrinform reports.

"We have to defend our cities. People have every right to leave if they want to. It is their choice. Of course, they are free to make their own decisions and move to other cities. It is unfortunate, but we have to save their lives. But all this applies to the front line, our cities and the capital. Yes, they want us to flee, of course. That is precisely what they are trying to achieve: to destroy all our cities, especially those located close to the eastern part of our country, although not only there," Zelensky said.

He noted that people were, of course, free to leave.

"But we will defend our capital by any means necessary. This is not the first time. Unfortunately, this is not the first winter like this. But we need our capital. Without a capital, there will be no country," the President stressed.

Regarding frontline cities, he noted that wherever the Defense Forces had withdrawn or residents had been forced to leave, Russian forces had destroyed everything.

"Every building. They simply destroyed everything. Nothing was left," the head of state said.

Ukraine seeks additional weapons from partners to protect infrastructure,says

As Ukrinform reported, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said that Russian forces had launched 153 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in October.

Photo: Office of The President of Ukraine