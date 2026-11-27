MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The international exhibition dedicated to sports, fitness, health and active lifestyles, ExpoSport Azerbaijan 2026, has opened in Baku.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the two-day event is being held at the Baku Sports Palace and will run until November 28.

The exhibition brings together 33 sports federations, 10 companies and six partner organizations. Its main objectives are to showcase the latest developments in the sports industry, expand opportunities for cooperation and promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Over the two days, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of sports disciplines, modern sports technologies and equipment. The programme also features masterclasses, interactive games, sports demonstrations, prize-winning quizzes and autograph sessions.

The first day of the exhibition includes an official exhibition tour, performances by traditional dancers and Azerbaijani strongmen, a meeting with sports ambassador Vafa Musayeva, a session titled "The Athlete's Plate" presented by Ilgar Shamilov, and an autograph session.

The second day's programme will feature presentations on the benefits of Pilates, a capoeira show, an aikido demonstration, sports dancing, aerobics, a presentation on "How to Become an F1 Marshal" and another autograph session.

ExpoSport Azerbaijan 2026 aims to bring together sports organizations, businesses and enthusiasts while raising public awareness of the importance of physical activity, fitness and healthy living.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 28.