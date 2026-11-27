MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Noor Bakhtiar Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (NNN) -- Air Astana's direct flights between Almaty and Langkawi, scheduled to begin next month, are expected to boost tourist arrivals in both Malaysia and Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Malaysia, Malik Murzalin, said.

He said many Malaysians already travelled to Kazakhstan, while many Kazakh tourists visited Malaysia.

“At the end of December, we are launching the first flight by Air Astana, our national carrier, from the city of Almaty to Langkawi,” he told Bernama after a roundtable here on Friday.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia organised the roundtable ahead of the 35th anniversary of the country's independence on Dec 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, Murzalin said Kazakh Tourism planned to open an office in Langkawi to help increase tourist arrivals, with Kuala Lumpur being considered as a possible location for a second office.

“We are planning to open the office of Kazakh Tourism in Langkawi, and the next step is to open an office in Kuala Lumpur, I believe. So it will help us to increase it (tourist arrivals),” he said.

Murzalin said increased travel in both directions would help bring the people of the two countries closer together.

“You know, when tourists come back and forth, people know each other and Malaysian people will know more about my country, and Kazakhs will know much more about Malaysia. Only in this case can we become closer to each other,” he said.

Kazakhstan's civil aviation authority said in September that Air Astana's seasonal service between Almaty and Langkawi was scheduled to begin on Dec 25, with three flights a week.

Air Astana previously operated direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur before suspending the service in March 2020.

According to Tourism Malaysia, Kazakhstan is Malaysia's largest source market in Central Asia, with arrivals growing 11.8 per cent to 26,296 between January and June 2026, compared with 23,527 in the same period in 2025.

--NNN