MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Amnesty International released a detailed report highlighting the devastating toll of Israel's genocide in Gaza on women and girls, documenting their daily struggle for survival since October 2023, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Issued Wednesday under the title“No conditions for life: Women, girls and the gendered dimensions of Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” the report provides a gender-based analysis of Israel's genocide in Gaza and expands on the findings of Amnesty's previous report, published in December 2024, which concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in the enclave.

"Israel's conduct in Gaza since 7 October 2023 has been devastating for the lives of women and girls. Israeli forces have killed thousands of women and girls, an average of roughly 30 a day before the so-called ceasefire," the report said.

It noted that many of the deaths resulted from attacks that violated international humanitarian law, adding that Israel's blockade had also caused the deaths of an unknown number of additional women and girls.

"Women and girls have been forced into a daily struggle for survival marred by grief, trauma, violence, repeated displacement, extreme deprivation, fear and profound loss," the report noted.

It added that women and girls had been deprived of access to essential health care, including sexual and reproductive health services, while facing increased risks of gender-based violence.

"Israel's actions have also severely undermined the Palestinians' ability to make decisions about if and when to have children, to conceive, carry pregnancies to term, and give birth safely," the report underscored.

It stressed that women and girls in Gaza had experienced such harms“cumulatively and repeatedly,” resulting in“devastating levels of physical, mental and reproductive harm.”

"Women's unmet reproductive health needs, gendered caregiving responsibilities and pre-existing inequalities have intensified the harm they have endured. These violations have been an integral part of Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza," it further said.

The report also reiterated that evidence showed Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza had continued despite the October 2025 ceasefire, including through the ongoing“deliberate infliction” of conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in the enclave.

It also said Israel had imposed measures that had the effect of preventing births among Palestinians in Gaza, describing this as an additional prohibited act under Article II (d) of the Genocide Convention if committed with the requisite intent.

The report was based on 228 in-depth interviews conducted remotely between Oct 7, 2023, and Oct 1, 2026, including interviews with women and girls, witnesses, health care providers, and staff from non-governmental organisations and UN agencies.

It documented the scale of killings and injuries, risks faced by women in accessing maternity care, the dismantling of maternal health services, forced displacement, the destruction of reproductive autonomy, gender-based detention, and other harms.

Amnesty further called on Israel to immediately end all violations against Palestinians in Gaza, protect sexual and reproductive health care and rights, end gender-based violence and arbitrary detention, and ensure family reunification.

It urged other states to use all political and diplomatic tools at their disposal to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law, including taking measures to prevent and punish genocide and avoiding contributing to violations.

--NNN-ANADOLU