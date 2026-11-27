MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)US tobacco company Altria is considering a possible all-cash takeover of British tobacco group Imperial Brands, bringing renewed attention to consolidation in an industry facing changing consumer habits, regulatory pressure and the transition towards alternative nicotine products.

Altria confirmed on Thursday that it was evaluating a possible offer for Imperial Brands. The announcement prompted a sharp reaction in the British company's shares, which climbed approximately 13% to reach a nine-year high, according to reporting published on November 27.

The potential transaction could become one of the more significant cross-border corporate developments in the tobacco industry. Imperial Brands owns established cigarette brands and has expanded its presence in alternative nicotine categories, including vaping products. Altria, meanwhile, has a major position in the US tobacco market through its Marlboro business and other brands.

The discussions come as established tobacco companies seek to protect profitability while adapting to tighter regulations, declining cigarette consumption in several developed markets and growing competition in reduced-risk product categories. Acquisitions can provide companies with access to additional brands, distribution networks and geographical markets, although the strategic value of any transaction would depend on its structure and regulatory approval.

The situation is not yet a completed takeover. Altria must determine whether to proceed with a formal offer or withdraw its interest within the applicable deadline. Reuters reporting indicates that the deadline for a firm offer or withdrawal is December 24.

Japan Tobacco has also attracted attention in connection with possible interest in Imperial Brands, adding another potential buyer to the discussion. Any competing approach could complicate negotiations and influence the eventual terms.

For investors, the situation raises questions about the future ownership of a major European tobacco business and the possibility of further consolidation across the sector. The next important developments will be whether Altria submits a formal proposal, whether another bidder emerges and how Imperial Brands responds.