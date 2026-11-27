MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Thursday, 26th of November 2026 starting at 13.00 at the premises of the Company at Sõjakooli 11 in Tallinn, Estonia.

As per the registration list of the meeting 4 shareholders were represented at the Meeting, who represented in total 29 415 501 votes, which forms 51.89% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the extraordinary general meeting

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Andrus Laurits as the Chairman of the Meeting. Elect Helena Purga as the Secretary of the Meeting.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

2. Recalling of a Supervisory Council member and election of a new member

Decisions adopted were as follows:

1. To recall Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner from the Supervisory Council of the Company, effective from the adoption of this resolution.

2. To elect Paolo Ortolani (born 23 August 1993) as a new member of the Supervisory Council of the Company, whose powers shall commence upon the adoption of this resolution and last until 5th of July 2029 (inclusive).

100% of the votes were in favour of the decisions, each decision was voted on separately.

In connection with the change in the composition of the Supervisory Council of the Company, the compositions of the Supervisory Councils of the Company's subsidiaries have also been changed. As of 26 November 2026, the Supervisory Councils of the subsidiaries shall continue in the following compositions:

AS Pro Kapital Eesti Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri, Giovanni Bozzetti and Paolo Ortolani as a new member.

AS Tondi Kvartal Supervisory Council: Oscar Crameri, Giovanni Bozzetti and Paolo Ortolani as a new member.

Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner has left the Supervisory Councils of both subsidiaries. The term of office of Paolo Ortolani in the Supervisory Councils of the subsidiaries lasts until 18th of June 2029 (inclusive).

The minutes of the meeting will be published on the website of AS Pro Kapital Grupp no later than 27.11.2026.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Tel +372 6144 920

Email:...