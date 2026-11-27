TES Capital helps eligible ILP policyholders receive more cash than their insurer's surrender value.

TES Capital highlights growing interest in ILP resale, with eligible policyholders receiving more cash than their insurer's surrender value.

- Chan Wan Hong, Executive Director, TES CapitalSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TES Capital, Singapore's leading traded endowment specialist, has recorded a 35% year-on-year increase in enquiries from holders of investment-linked policies (ILPs) exploring alternatives to surrendering their policies.The increase comes amid continued growth in Singapore's ILP market. According to figures released by the Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA Singapore) on 12 November 2026, weighted new business premiums for ILPs reached S$2.51 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 22.6% year on year.ILPs represented 46% of weighted new business premiums over the period, compared with 43% a year earlier, and 49.7% in the third quarter. Enhanced industry guidelines for ILP policy illustrations took effect on 16 November 2026, alongside broader efforts to improve consumer understanding of these products.“As more consumers purchase ILPs, awareness should extend beyond the point of purchase. Policyholders who have already decided to exit should understand that surrendering is not necessarily their only option,” said Chan Wan Hong, Executive Director of TES Capital.TES Capital has served more than 2,500 clients and transacted over 4,750 insurance policies with a total value exceeding S$100 million, and maintains a five-star Google rating.“Based on our interactions with policyholders, approximately seven in ten ILP enquirers were previously unaware that their policies could be sold rather than surrendered. We are also seeing enquiries from younger working professionals reassessing long-term financial commitments,” said Chan.ILPs combine insurance protection with exposure to investment funds. Their account values fluctuate with fund performance, and surrender charges may reduce the amount payable by the insurer. Surrendering terminates the contract; selling an eligible policy involves transferring ownership, subject to applicable policy and transfer requirements.TES provides complimentary, no-obligation valuations to policyholders already considering an exit. A current insurer surrender quotation provides the basis for comparing the available cash payouts.“Depending on the policy, our purchase offers have been between 5% and 30% above the insurer's surrender value. In some cases, the additional cash has amounted to tens of thousands of dollars,” said Chan.Consider an illustrative policy with S$60,000 in premiums paid over several years. The investment account value is S$70,000, while the insurer's surrender quotation is S$35,000 after applicable charges.In this scenario, TES Capital's illustrative purchase offer is S$40,250, compared with the insurer's surrender value of S$35,000. By selling the eligible policy instead of surrendering it to the insurer, the policyholder would receive an additional S$5,250 in cash, representing a 15% increase over the insurer's surrender value.This example is for illustration only and does not represent an actual transaction or typical offer. Actual purchase offers are subject to individual policy eligibility and valuation.A higher purchase price does not necessarily recover all premiums paid. Sellers should consider the loss of policy benefits and continuing insurance needs. TES does not provide financial advice on whether to retain or dispose of policies.TES considers selected ILPs from major insurers, including Prudential (PRUVantage Assure and PRUVantage Wealth), Great Eastern (GREAT Wealth Advantage series), AIA (Pro Achiever series), Manulife (InvestReady and SmartRetire) and Income Insurance (Invest Flex). Other examples include Singlife Savvy Invest, HSBC Life Wealth Accelerate and Life Wealth Treasure, Etiqa Invest Smart Flex, Tokio Marine GoInvest and FWD Invest First. Eligibility is assessed individually.TES purchases policies as principal rather than acting as a commission-based intermediary. With funds on hand, TES offers a highest-price guarantee and immediate cash payouts once required sale documentation and applicable transaction requirements are satisfied.“As a direct buyer, we do not need to source third-party buyers before making payment. Our commitment remains unchanged - the highest cash value, immediate payment and the professional personal service that our clients have come to trust,” said Chan.Published customer reviews reinforce these commitments. A reviewer identified as Sy reported receiving the best offer among several companies contacted and payment via PayNow after signing. Another reviewer, K.K., described same-day payment and responsive service. These reviews relate to insurance policy sales generally; the specific policy types were not disclosed.Policyholders can contact TES with their policy details and current surrender quotation. TES provides eligible policyholders with a purchase offer without obligation and assists with assignment documentation and payment arrangements. Requesting a valuation does not commit the policyholder to selling.Thinking of surrendering your ILP? Get more cash with TES Capital. Contact TES today for a complimentary, no-obligation valuation at .TES Capital Investments Pte Ltd is Singapore's leading specialist in traded endowments and resale insurance policies. TES purchases eligible endowment, whole life and investment-linked policies directly, offering a highest-price guarantee, immediate cash payouts and five-star personal service. TES is respected for its honesty, professionalism and transparency.

Shawn Moh

TES Capital Investments Pte Ltd

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TES Capital Reports 35% Rise in ILP Resale Enquiries as Singapore's Investment-Linked Policy Market Expands News Provided By Waymaker SG November 27, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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