MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rockford roofing company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 5.0-star rating across 102 consumer reviews.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Honeybee Roofing, a family-owned roofing company based in Rockford, Illinois, has been named 2026 Roofer of the Year in the Roofers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 102 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on serving homeowners with integrity, quality, innovation and gratitude while providing a no-pressure approach to inspections, roof repairs and roof replacements.

Founded and led by Adam Rossman, Honeybee Roofing offers roof repairs, shingle and metal roof replacements, hail and storm damage inspections, and help navigating insurance claims. The company is a licensed Illinois roofing contractor and a GAF Certified contractor, and it backs replacements with manufacturer and workmanship warranties. Rossman began his roofing career in 2017 as a sales manager for a large national roofing company and later brought that experience to a local, family-run shop that treats clients like family. The team serves Rockford and nearby communities including Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe and South Beloit.

"At the end of the day, our business isn't about shingles - it's about serving people. My goal is to help every homeowner feel valued, protected, and proud of the place they call home," said Adam Rossman, President of Honeybee Roofing. "Being named 2026 Roofer of the Year, based on what our clients say about us, means a great deal to our team. It tells us that leading with integrity, quality, innovation and gratitude is making a real difference."

About Honeybee Roofing

Honeybee Roofing is a family-owned roofing company based in Rockford, Illinois, founded by Adam Rossman and his wife, Teesa Rossman. The company provides roof repairs, shingle and metal replacements, and storm and insurance guidance for homeowners across the greater Rockford area. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Adam Rossman

Honeybee Roofing

+1 (815) 200-9668

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Honeybee Roofing Named 2026 Roofer of the Year News Provided By Awardy November 27, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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