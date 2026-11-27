MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress MP Rakesh Rathore said on Friday that he has felt being ignored by the party for a long time now, adding that while he is willing to work hard, he won't accept being subjected to any kind of humiliation.

This comes days after the Sitapur MP claimed that Congress MPs in the state have been "sidelined" and kept away from electoral preparations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, even as the party continues to hold seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Speaking to IANS, Rathore said that so far, he has not been included in any discussion regarding seats for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh election, programmes, candidates, party's functioning in the state or in any other matter.

''For a long time, I have felt that I am being ignored by the party. Now why I am being ignored, I cannot understand. After becoming an MP, I have continuously worked for the party, travelled around Uttar Pradesh and held 100 big programs. I struggle day and night for the party," the Congress MP added.

"In my constituency, party office-bearers and those in charge come, hold programs, and leave, I am not even told. Recently, a gentleman was going around in the name of 'Sangathan Srijan', and he said that MPs have been kept out. Because of this, I stepped aside," he said.

Rathore also added that that he is not ready to just become a part of the crowd.

"If the party respectfully asks me to work, I am ready for that but if I am humiliated and asked by the party to stand in some line, I don't do politics for that," he said.

When asked about reports claiming Congress has demanded 181 seats to contest in the Uttar Pradesh polls, Rathore said: ''These are heavyweights; they have a broad mass base in Uttar Pradesh, and they have a very deep understanding of every single thing in Uttar Pradesh, including a good understanding of castes, and detailed knowledge about people. That's why they shortlisted so many strong people."

"Now, ideally...I feel they (Congress) should have sought 200-plus (seats)," he added.

Rathore said that he had heard the Uttar Pradesh Congress In-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam claiming to contest on more than 200 seats.

''As far as I have heard, Prabhari ji had said, 'I will contest 200-plus'. So, to me it seems that they must have had preparation for 200-plus Assembly seats, with strong, prominent and powerful people who have the potential to win elections," he told IANS.