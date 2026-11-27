MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi's Outer North District Police have arrested two women for drug trafficking and recovered 12.205 kg of suspected ganja from their possession in the Bawana area, officials said on Friday.

Two mobile phones were also seized from the accused, identified as Marjina, 35, and Krishma, 19, both residents of JJ Colony, Bawana.

According to the police, the arrests were made on November 24 when a police team was conducting routine evening patrolling in the jurisdiction of Narela Industrial Area police station.

During patrolling, the team noticed two women carrying bags under suspicious circumstances near Rajasthani Mandir Wali Gali in B-Block, JJ Colony, Bawana. Acting promptly, the police personnel apprehended both women and conducted a search of their bags, leading to the recovery of suspected ganja.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station vide FIR No. 674/2026, dated November 25, under Sections 20(b)(ii)(B) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After obtaining prior permission from the Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) under Section 43(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the police arrested both accused after completing the requisite legal formalities. The recovered contraband was also seized.

During the operation, 6.106 kg of suspected ganja was recovered from Marjina, while 6.099 kg was recovered from Krishma, taking the total recovery to 12.205 kg. Two mobile phones were also seized.

During interrogation, Marjina disclosed her involvement in procuring and supplying ganja on the directions of a person identified as Kamlesh alias Raju alias Baba and his associates.

Police said the disclosure was being verified as part of the investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suppliers and other persons involved in the network.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP Narela Rakesh Kumar and the leadership of SHO Narela Industrial Area Manoj Kumar, with a team comprising SI Mohit, ASI Balraj, Head Constable Naveen, Constable Gaurav and Woman Constable Jyoti.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the recovered contraband and establish the entire supply chain.