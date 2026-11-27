MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP)'s manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, accusing it of making unachievable promises and attempting to mislead voters, particularly the youth and farmers.

Rajbhar questioned the SP's employment record, comparing the promises made by the party in its previous manifestos with the recruitment figures cited by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He said the SP, which governed Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017 under the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, had promised employment to young people but failed to fulfil its commitments.

"When the Samajwadi Party went before the people during the 2012 Assembly elections, it made similar promises to the youth. How many of those promises did it fulfil? In five years, Akhilesh Yadav's government provided 1.38 lakh government jobs," Rajbhar added.

“In the last nine years, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has provided nine lakh government jobs to the youth of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Rajbhar alleged that the SP's latest manifesto contained unrealistic commitments and that the party had not explained how it intended to mobilise resources to implement them.

"They (SP) will not be able to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, but are making promises on a whim. The promises in their manifesto are false, and they are trying to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also claimed that the SP had failed to fulfil even 25 per cent of the promises made in its previous manifestos.

Rajbhar also raised the issue of the SP's past remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, alleging that former SP leader and ex-Minister Azam Khan had described the Dalit icon as a "land mafia".

He also accused the previous SP government of removing Ambedkar's name from the Kannauj Medical college.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister demanded that SP leaders apologise to the country and people who revere Ambedkar.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also criticised the manifesto in a press conference, alleging that the SP had repackaged its previous electoral promises with a few additions.

"I have studied the Samajwadi Party's manifesto in detail. It clearly contains promises that they have no intention of fulfilling, not even in their dreams. They have simply taken their previous manifesto, added a fresh printout and included one or two new points," Pathak said.

Claiming that the BJP had fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto, he added that the party had a record of delivering on its commitments.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party works on a track record, and the SP works on a tape record," Rajbhar said.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav recently unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, placing employment, reservation, social justice and economic security at the centre of its electoral agenda.

In the education sector, the SP has promised to reopen 26,000 closed primary schools, provide laptops to students who pass Class 12 and introduce a new education policy in the state.

It has also pledged equal opportunities in higher education for economically weaker sections and PDA (Pichdda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak)-category students, alongside skill development initiatives to improve employability.

The SP manifesto proposes residential hostels and an 'Urban Employment Guarantee Act' to expand employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

For farmers, the SP has promised a farm loan waiver and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops, as well as milk. It has also pledged compensation for crop damage and proposed a Rs 15,000 crore corpus fund to clear pending sugarcane dues, with payments to farmers within 24 hours.

The party has further proposed an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to strengthen the rural economy through infrastructure expansion and the development of new village clusters.