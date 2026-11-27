For more than two decades, Simon Martin Sebit has driven WHO teams and medical supplies along some of South Sudan and Sudan's most difficult roads, reaching communities affected by conflicts, floods, disease outbreaks and limited health services. In October, WHO recognized his 20 years of service with a certificate of satisfactory long service.

Sebit is also the longest-serving driver among the 34 drivers in the WHO South Sudan Country Office and also among the longest-serving staff member in the country office. His service spans both Sudan and South Sudan, including the period before South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

He worked with WHO under a Special Services Arrangement (SSA) contract from 1999 to 2006. From 2006 to date, he has held a fixed-term appointment, giving him 20 years of fix term employment and cumulatively, a record 27 years of tireless service to WHO and communities in need

Sebit was awarded a Certificate of Satisfactory Performance by Dr Moses Ongom, Officer in Charge, WHO South Sudan, on 30 October at a ceremony held in the WHO Office boardroom and attended by WHO staff members,

"I thank WHO for recognizing my service and giving me an opportunity that has become a meaningful part of my life,”said Mr Sebit“Through my work, I have contributed to the health of my community and supported the education of more than 13 children, including my own children and siblings. My sister is now a doctor, and my son is a chemical engineer. I have also made lifelong friends among my colleagues. This is something I am proud of” Sebit added.

Bringing health services to communities across South Sudan

Over the years, Sebit has travelled throughout South Sudan. His assignments have included transporting staff, vaccines and medical supplies during the 2020 cholera response as well as COVID-19 response in 2023, this has contributed to serving people in need. His role in Polio, COVID-19 and cholera outbreaks has been instrumental.

“There is not a single town in South Sudan that I have not reached while delivering medical supplies and transporting staff for emergency health responses,” Sebit told the office.

These journeys have brought significant challenges. Sebit recalled an encounter with an armed man while delivering a vehicle to WHO's hub office in Bentiu, Unity State. After a prolonged negotiation, he was able to continue his journey. The encounter remains one of the most difficult experiences of his working life, as Sebit recalls:

“I was driving alone on a long journey when an armed man stopped me on a rough road full of potholes,” Sebit recalled.“He wanted me to take him to his next destination, but I refused. We were alone in the bush. After about an hour of negotiation, With God's help I managed to drive away, leaving him behind”, Sebit recounted

A trusted colleague

Joseph Maburuk Sebit, who has worked with Sebit for more than 15 years, described him as a committed, hardworking and dependable colleague

“We have driven through difficult terrains with Simon, worked in insecure locations and faced many challenges together,” narrated Sebit.“Simon is hardworking, cooperative, friendly and dependable. He is also a devoted family man.” Said Sebit

Supporting WHO's response in Sudan

In 2002, Sebit was deployed to Sudan, where he worked in places like Khartoum, El Fasher, the Nuba Mountains (South Kordofan) and El Geneina. During his four-year deployment, he supported WHO's humanitarian operations, including its health response to the conflict in Darfur.

His work reflects the contribution drivers make to WHO's operations: transporting teams and supplies through difficult conditions to help reach communities in need.

Dr Moses Ongom, Officer-in-Charge of South Sudan commended Simon for his excellent service:“Simon is our longest serving driver, and is one of the best drivers that the WHO Country has had, he is so cooperative with his colleagues the driver, workforce. We have not received any complain about his work and we are happy that the has completed 20 years of services as a fixed term, this is inspiring to the rest of our staff”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.