MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former England left-handed batter Dawid Malan believes there is no ceiling on what teenaged India batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can achieve with the bat. At the same time, Malan, currently the captain of Venice Livewires in the ongoing Italia T10 league, felt that the real test of the youngster's career will come in managing things off the field.

Sooryavanshi, 15, again set the cricketing world on fire by hitting an unbeaten 204 off 53 balls – the fastest double ton in men's List A cricket – for India A against the UAE in the Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha earlier this week. The 28 sixes he hit in the sensational knock are the most maximums smashed in an innings.

“We saw what he did the other day – 200 off 50-odd balls. I mean, he's got the game and he's got the skills. He just needs to find a way to keep pushing that limit to see how good he can actually be, because the sky's the limit for him,” Malan told IANS in an exclusive chat.

For all that talent Sooryavanshi has, Malan said the hardest part would be handling the fame and attention that come with being a star so young.“Well, I guess for him, the biggest challenge will be managing things off the field. When you're a superstar that young, there are a lot of things thrown at you, whether it be money or people wanting your time. I think on the field, he's got a brilliant game, and he just needs to be encouraged to keep getting better and keep pushing the limits.”

If he were ever in charge of the youngster, Malan said, his job would be to protect him from everything outside the game and Sooryavanshi be himself.“But if I was ever coaching him, it would be about how to manage him off the field and how to shield him from all the stuff that will come at some point in his career, because as a batter, you just leave him. Let him do what he does. Let him make his mistakes. Let him see how high his ceiling is. Off the field, find people who will look after him the right way.”

On the field, Malan sees little to fix about Sooryavanshi.“Well, I think modern players nowadays are all about hitting sixes, which he can do, and he's got the power. But you look at a lot of players who come and don't last. They come and they just try to hit everything to the leg side for six, whereas this young cricketer can hit the ball on the off side.

“He can hit spin. He can play seam. Yes, maybe they worked him out a little bit against good pace, by bowling short. Maybe that's an area for him to work on. But ultimately, if he starts working on that, he might lose something else. So he just needs to understand where he wants to get to with that, because from what I've seen, it's incredibly impressive that he can hit all around the ground.”

Any weakness against the short ball, Malan said, would be sorted out over time, provided the right people are around the teenage batter, who's had a whirlwind 2026 so far – the U19 World Cup triumph, where he was Player of the match in the final and Player of the Tournament – followed by becoming IPL 2026 leading run-getter and India T20I debut against England in Manchester in July.

“When you can do that as a young player, that's half the battle won. After that, it's just understanding where teams will bowl to him. If he's got the right people around him, helping him and mentoring him, I think he will learn as he goes on and be able to strengthen those weak points, or perceived weak points, that people see, because so far in his career, he's had an answer to everything.”