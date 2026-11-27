MENAFN - IANS) Valencia, Nov 27 (IANS) Eight-time champion Marc Marquez has announced his retirement from MotoGP as the Valencia Grand Prix will be his last in the series, the legend confirmed on Friday.

Marquez won his eighth title a few days ago in Portugal as he leapfrogged long-time rival Valentino Rossi and levelled Giacomo Agostini with the most Premier Class titles.

During the first practice session in Valencia, the Spanish rider used cards to announce his decision, leaving the paddock and the fans in surprise.

"We'll talk later, but first... Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," the readings on the cards displayed by Marquez, a Ducati rider, read.

The announcement left the paddock and the fans in the stands emotional. His father, Julia Marquez, was seen hugging Marquez's general manager Luigi Dall'Igna as the two broke down in tears at the announcement.

The fans were also seen shedding tears as the Spanish icon made his way to the track for the practice session. "THANK YOU, MARC! 8-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez has announced his retirement. One of the greatest personalities in sports, an example of resilience and grit," MotoGP wrote in a social media post for the eight-time champion.

Marquez won his eighth MotoGP title last weekend after finishing eighth in the main race. He finally bagged the title on his third chance, having previously crashed out during the Saturday Sprint in Portugal, the title being just alive.

However, he needed a P9 or above finish if his nearest rival, Jorge Martin, would have won the race, and an eighth-place finish was good enough for him to secure a historic title as Martin was second.

Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit during the season and also braved another surgery to come out on top in what was one of the biggest comebacks in the history of MotoGP.

After his eighth title, the Spanish rider pushed back against the claims of him being the greatest-ever in the sport, stating that he is "one of the greatest."

"I do not agree that I'm the greatest rider. I don't like it. I'm one of the greatest, yes, because the numbers are there," Marquez had told the media.

"But each rider, each athlete has his own career, his own moment, his injuries. There are different styles, different characters," he added.