Uzbekistan, Denmark Seek To Expand Trade And Investment Ties
The talks took place on November 27 between Saidov and Lars Thuesen, Denmark's newly appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan, following the presentation of the ambassador's credentials.
In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Saidov noted that Uzbekistan views Denmark as a promising partner in Europe. He also highlighted Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen's visit to Uzbekistan in October as marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.
The sides discussed maintaining regular political contacts, increasing trade and investment, and developing joint projects in areas of mutual interest. Uzbekistan also reaffirmed its readiness to support the Danish ambassador's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.
Relations between the two countries have gained momentum in recent years, with bilateral trade increasing almost fivefold, according to Uzbekistan's presidential administration.
Cooperation with Danish companies covers mining, chemicals, food production, agriculture and water management. Energy, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics have also been identified as promising areas for further cooperation.
Uzbekistan appointed its first ambassador to Denmark in 2025, with the diplomat based in Stockholm. Denmark, in turn, appointed a special representative for Central Asia in 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment