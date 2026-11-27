MODAMODA's Volume Repair line for the K-beauty glass hair trend.

MODAMODA highlights scalp and hair care for achieving the K-beauty glass hair look.

The World Takes Notice of the Luminous Hair of IVE's Jang Won-young and BLACKPINK's Lisa

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - K-pop stars' mirror-like hair draws attention, with interest growing on global short-form platforms- MODAMODA 's four-product Volume Repair line addresses scalp and hair care needs amid the glass hair trend, extending to purchases by international tourists- A four-step routine covering scalp care, hair nourishment and root volume, featuring camellia PDRN and fermented soy proteinThe glossy hair of K-pop stars such as IVE's Jang Won-young and BLACKPINK's Lisa is capturing the attention of K-beauty fans worldwide. Known as“glass hair,” the look is defined by a sleek, smooth, glass-like shine, much like“glass skin,” the K-beauty trend that celebrates a clear, luminous complexion.According to global social analytics service Syncly, the share of short-form beauty videos in the hair category that mentioned glass hair rose 44% in September from the previous month. Beauty media in Korea and abroad have also been spotlighting K-pop stars' hair as leading examples of the trend.Against this backdrop, Korean hair care brand MODAMODA proposes scalp and hair care through its four-product Volume Repair line. Designed to address scalp care, hair nourishment and root volume together, the line reflects the concept of“skinification,” which applies skincare ingredients and methods to the scalp and hair. As word spreads that glass hair starts with scalp care, the line has also been drawing strong purchases from international tourists visiting Korea.Hair care experts note that achieving glossy hair requires caring for the condition of both the scalp and the hair, not just the hair's surface. Overusing oils or essences can cause strands to clump or roots to go flat, making hair look greasy instead. Dry or damaged hair in particular tends to show split ends and frizz over time, making regular nourishment and volume care essential.Comprising a shampoo, hair pack, massage ampoule and dual tonic, the Volume Repair line is built around the idea of“caring for the scalp like skin,” proposing a four-step scalp routine: cleanse, nourish, massage and volumize. The formulas feature 99% pure camellia PDRN, fermented soy protein, collagen type XVII and five hair peptides, designed to deliver nourishment and softness along with natural-looking root volume.The first step, Volume Repair Ampoule Shampoo, contains 50,000 ppm of fermented soy protein and focuses on hair nourishment and root volume while cleansing. Volume Repair Scalp Hair Pack concentrates on softening hair prone to split ends. Volume Repair Massage Ampoule features a triple-shot applicator designed for 360-degree scalp massage, making it easy to target specific areas such as the crown and hairline. Volume Repair Dual Tonic is formulated to create natural root volume without added styling agents, leaving hair free of stiffness or stickiness.Each of the four Volume Repair products is sold at Daiso for KRW 5,000.“The essence of glass hair isn't just adding shine to the surface. It's caring for root volume and hair nourishment at the same time,” said Bae Hyung-jin, CEO of MODAMODA.“We hope the Volume Repair line becomes the go-to choice for trendy styling and healthy hair care at home, without heaviness or clumping. We will continue to introduce high-performance hair care solutions that meet increasingly specific consumer needs.”About MODAMODAGuided by its brand philosophy,“A Different Way of Thinking About Hair,” MODAMODA develops hair and scalp care products. Founded in 2017, the company launched Korea's first gray hair care shampoo formulated without hair dye in 2021, drawing on the natural antioxidant mechanism of polyphenols. After bringing on polyphenol authority Park Sung-young as CTO, MODAMODA has continued to advance its technology, including its proprietary patented ingredient BLACK CHANGETM Complex (published

Jennys Lee

PR Bridge

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MODAMODA Highlights Scalp Care as Part of K-Beauty's Glass Hair Trend News Provided By Korea newswire November 27, 2026, 09:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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