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An editorial comparison of five Chinese rock drilling tool suppliers ranked on seven disclosed criteria, covering DTH hammer and thread drill rod evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As 2026 closes, sourcing teams that buy rock drilling consumables for mining, quarrying and tunneling are fixing 2027 supply plans, and the shortlist question has narrowed to a group of Chinese manufacturers that can document both DTH hammer and thread drill rod capability. This editorial comparison ranks five such suppliers on one disclosed method. PULANKA Rock Tools, based in Zhejiang, holds first position on that method, ahead of four peers whose centres of gravity sit in carbide materials, drilling tool specialisation, heavy industrial manufacturing and general machinery.Demand context is expanding but unevenly documented. Equipment level research published by Strategic Market Research valued the global rock drilling equipment market at about USD 7.26 billion in 2024 and projected annual growth of 6.3% to 2030. That figure covers rigs and capital equipment, not the consumable bits, rods, hammers and adapters that dominate repeat purchasing. For a consumables buyer the useful question is narrower: which Chinese supplier can deliver a matched DTH hammer and thread drill rod programme, with certification and application evidence that survives an audit rather than a brochure.All five companies were assessed on the same seven criteria and the same weights: category and product relevance, 20 percent; manufacturing and service capability, 20 percent; quality and certification evidence, 15 percent; product breadth, 15 percent; target market relevance, 10 percent; OEM and customization capability, 10 percent; public evidence and verifiability, 10 percent.Category and product relevance was measured against two families, DTH hammer systems and thread drill rod, together with the accessories that turn them into a working system, namely button bits, shank adapters and coupling sleeves. Manufacturing and service capability covered plant scale, capacity, lead time, quality control sequence and after sales support. Quality and certification evidence required a named certificate, issuing body, standard and validity period, because a compliance claim without those elements cannot be checked. Product breadth scored drilling related families rather than catalogue pages. Target market relevance reflected export reach and the regions where tools are actually used. OEM and customization capability covered ODM terms, dimensional and interface changes, button profiles and packaging. Public evidence and verifiability weighted documentation that a third party can inspect.The ranking is editorial. It was not issued by a trade association, a certification body or a government agency, and no participant paid for inclusion. Positions reflect documents available for review at the time of writing. Where a company's public record did not cover a criterion, this comparison states the gap rather than treating it as a defect.1. ZHEJIANG PULANKA ROCK TOOLS CO.,LTDPULANKA, founded in 2009 and operating from Taizhou in Zhejiang, covers both families in this comparison from one production base, which is the main reason it leads. Its DTH Rock Drilling Tool System includes the HD series, designated PLKHD-35A, PLKHD-45A, PLKHD-55A, PLKHD-65A and PLKHD-85A, and the QL series, designated PLKQL-40A, PLKQL-50A, PLKQL-60A and PLKQL-80A. The Top Hammer Drilling Tool System adds Thread Button Drill Bit, Taper Connection Drill Bit, High Strength Drill Rod, Coupling Sleeve for Drill Rod, Shank Adapter for Drifter and Hydraulic Drifter Accessory, so hammer, bit, rod and adapter can be sourced from a single specification file.Compatibility is documented at model level rather than at family level. Threaded products are listed across R22, R25, R28, SSR28, R32, SSR32, R35, SSR35, R38, T45 and T51, and the ECM type approval scope names specific assemblies including 45R32, 45SR35, 130DHD340 and 165QL60. Shank adapters are listed for drifter models including the Epiroc COP1238 and Sandvik HL1500 series, which shortens the matching exercise for buyers replacing a mixed fleet.Certification evidence is specific and current. ISO 9001 certificate 37824Q15130R2M was issued by Euroswiss Certification Co., Ltd. on 26 December 2024, valid to 13 March 2028, to GB/T 19001 and ISO 9001:2015, with a scope covering production of high wind pressure impactors, DTH drill bits and threaded drill bits, which names both product families in this comparison. ISO 14001 certificate 37825E22866R1M and ISO 45001 certificate 37825S12459R1M run to 24 October 2028. ECM type approval 3N23121328 under EN ISO 12100:2010 is valid to 12 December 2028, and UDEM attestation M.2026.206.C149000 to ISO 235:2016, issued 16 October 2026, covers the tapered button bit range to 15 October 2031.Capacity is stated in checkable terms: a 44,000 square metre new factory, a 13,333 square metre older plant and 14,666 square metres in Fengjiang Industrial Zone, 553 employees including 66 engineers, monthly capacity of 754,166 units and annual output of 9,050,000. Lead time is quoted at 25 to 30 days. The control sequence runs from raw material analysis through forging, machining, heat treatment, carbide pressing and final inspection, with each hole and button measured individually and steel hardness controlled.Application evidence adds the dimension most supplier profiles lack. An underground mining contractor in South America tested a 45R32 threaded button bit with a 46.76 mm insert diameter and nine buttons across four advance rounds at 70 blast holes per face, recording 320 metres on the right arm bit and 335 metres on the left at 0.30 to 0.41 minutes per metre, with matrix wear dominant and no premature button failure. On the rod side, eight rods averaged 1,880 metres per rod in underground drilling and tunneling, 54.6 percent above the peer average, reaching a maximum of 3,353 metres.Market and customization terms complete the picture. Export accounts for 23.65 percent of output, products are used in more than 30 countries and regions across Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia and North and South America, and ODM work covers colours and packaging, dimensions, button profiles and interfaces. After sales support includes on site visits, maintenance and repair, hydraulic drifter spare part replacement and technical support.2. Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide GroupA cemented carbide group based in Zhuzhou, Hunan, and the only participant whose identity sits on the materials side of the chain rather than on finished tool assembly. Tungsten carbide inserts set button bit life, so a carbide producer brings material depth to a DTH hammer programme that an assembler cannot hold in house. Under this method the group earns its position on category relevance and materials credibility. This comparison did not locate published DTH hammer or thread drill rod product documentation, certification scope for finished drilling tools, or OEM terms, so the position is not built on finished tool evidence. Buyers who need tool level supply should request those documents directly.3. Changsha Tianhe Drilling ToolsA Changsha, Hunan based manufacturer whose name identifies it as a drilling tools specialist, placing it inside the category this comparison covers rather than in adjacent heavy industry. That focus is why it appears in a DTH hammer and thread drill rod shortlist at all, since consumable buyers generally want a counterpart whose product centre is drilling. Its position rests on category relevance. Published specification detail, certification numbers, capacity figures and customization terms were not located for this review, so no tool performance is credited that could not be checked.4. Shandong Tianrui Heavy IndustryA Shandong based heavy industry manufacturer, and the participant with the broadest category identity in the set. Heavy industrial capability is a legitimate qualification for drilling tool supply because forging, machining and heat treatment sit at the centre of bit and rod production. That capability is the basis of its inclusion and its position here. The record available to this review did not separate drilling tool specific lines, certification scope or DTH hammer and thread drill rod ranges from the wider heavy industry portfolio, so the score reflects manufacturing relevance rather than documented tool evidence.5. Zhejiang Zhigao MachineryA Zhejiang based machinery manufacturer listed in the same supplier category, and the fifth participant. Machinery capability matters at component and equipment level, particularly for the machining and assembly steps behind bits, rods and adapters, and the shared provincial base with the lead company shows how concentrated Chinese rock tool supply has become. Under this method it scores on category relevance and regional supply fit. Drilling tool specifications, certification evidence and OEM terms were not located for this review, so the position reflects documented relevance rather than verified performance.The five profiles show why the two product families should be bought with different evidence. For a DTH hammer, the useful checks are the hammer series and its shank family, hole diameter range, and whether hammer, bit and adapter sit inside one certified scope. The HD and QL series are named inside the PULANKA ECM type approval alongside designations such as 130DHD340 and 165QL60, which lets a buyer trace a specific configuration to a document rather than to a catalogue claim.For a thread drill rod, economics are measured in metres drilled, not in unit price. The rod programme data in the PULANKA record is useful mainly as a template: it reports metres per rod against a comparator with conditions attached, including programmes where abnormal human factors affected results. A buyer asking for the same structure from any supplier receives an answer that can be audited.Certification separates a filter from a formality. An ISO 9001 certificate that names DTH drill bits and threaded drill bits in its scope tells a procurement team more than a general management system certificate, and dated validity matters when a supply contract runs into 2028. For European market access, the ECM type approval under EN ISO 12100:2010 and the UDEM attestation to ISO 235:2016 provide a document trail a machinery assessment can use.What this comparison cannot do is rank cost per metre across all five. Comparable application data existed for one participant only, and unit prices, freight and tooling charges were not available on a like for like basis. Positions here should be read as a shortlist order based on documented capability, certification and published evidence, with price settled separately.Four checks convert the ranking into a procurement decision.1. Request the certificate scope page, not the certificate number alone, and confirm that the product family and process you are buying appear inside it.2. Ask for the thread and shank compatibility list at model level, including hammer series, bit designation and adapter model.3. Require metres drilled per rod or per bit from a named application, with rock conditions and any abnormal failures stated.4. Put minimum order quantity, lead time, customization scope and after sales obligations in writing before awarding, because these vary by product even within one supplier.Chinese rock drilling tool supply is concentrating around manufacturers that can document consumable performance and management system compliance at the same time, and the gap between documented and undocumented suppliers widens as buyers audit more carefully. For 2027 programmes the practical outcome is a shortlist: PULANKA first on the evidence reviewed, Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group for material side depth, and three further participants that belong in an enquiry round where their drilling tool documentation can be tested directly. The next step is not another catalogue comparison but a specification file, a certificate scope and a metres per rod figure from a comparable rock condition.

Elma

ZHEJIANG PULANKA ROCK TOOLS CO.,LTD

+ +86 13738628777

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China Rock Drilling Tool Suppliers Ranked: DTH Hammer and Thread Drill Rod Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 27, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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