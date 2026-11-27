OQ Hair 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Up To 88% Off

Up to 88% off awaits at OQ Hair's 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday wig sale. Featured deals cover crochet hair, glueless wigs, half wigs, and hair bundles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OQ Hair has rolled out its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, with massive savings up to 88% off. The two holiday promotions run from November 26 through December 1 and keep the same discount rules for consumers.The Black Friday Sale kicks off on November 26 and ends on November 28. Every item sitewide gets an extra 36% off on top of 50% off. The human crochet hair gets an extra 38% off. Shoppers who add any two eligible products to their cart get that extra 38% off too. The same discount structure carries over to the Cyber Monday Sale from November 29 to December 1. Late shoppers will not miss these popular holiday perks.Among the top picks for this sale is the OQ Hair lace glueless wig collection. Available in 7x5, 9x6, 13x4, 13x6, and 360 glueless wig styles. These wear-and-go wigs have pre-cut lace, pre-plucked natural hairline, and pre-bleached invisible knots. No glue, no damage, they are ideal for consumers who want quick, natural, protective styles.Human crochet hair remains one of the biggest highlights of the sale with its special extra 38% off pricing. These crochet hair extensions are popular for long-lasting protective styles. They hold curls and texture reliably for 4-8 weeks. OQ Hair carries multiple textures and colors to match different preferences.Shoppers looking for versatile wigs without full coverage go for the 3-in-1 half wig and V part wig series. These styles let wearers blend the leave-out with the wig for a natural look. Super easy to put on and take off, perfect for first-time wig wearers. Lightweight, they barely press on the scalp even after long wear.Shoppers will find plenty of eye-catching colored wigs from OQ Hair. The collection covers rich chocolate brown, warm honey blonde, and 4/27 highlights options. Made of premium human hair, users can curl, straighten, or restyle them freely. Wearers can switch between soft natural hues and statement shades.OQ Hair's hair bundles remain a popular foundation piece for custom wigs and quick weave styles. They hold heat styling well and blend naturally with many hair textures. Consumers can dye, curl, and restyle them however they like.OQ Hair reminds shoppers that fast-shipping wigs and limited color options may sell out quickly during the promotion. The customer service team can help you with any questions about sizing, shipping, and products.

Anna Lee

OQ Hair

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OQ Hair Announces Massive 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Wig Sale Up to 88% Off News Provided By Isee hair November 27, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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