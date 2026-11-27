Enkhtuvshin Bold, CEO of Nexmind LLC

- B. Enkhtuvshin, CEO of Nexmind LLCULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOW CAN BUSINESSES IN MONGOLIA TURN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INTO MEASURABLE BUSINESS OUTCOMES?Technology is reshaping the business landscape and redefining the rules of competition. Today, digital transformation is no longer simply about adopting new systems or software. It is a strategic opportunity to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and customer experience.While Mongolian organizations are at different stages of digital transformation, many face a common challenge: identifying solutions that address their actual business needs and turning technology investments into measurable results.Nexmind LLC, a subsidiary of Unitel Group, a leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Mongolia, works to bring global technology capabilities closer to the needs of local businesses, supporting their growth and competitiveness.START WITH BUSINESS CHALLENGES, NOT TECHNOLOGYDigital transformation should begin not with selecting new technologies, but with identifying operational challenges and areas where businesses are losing efficiency.Guided by this approach, Nexmind LLC provides integrated solutions and professional services across connectivity, IoT, Cloud, data management, cybersecurity and digital workplace technologies, tailored to the needs of individual organizations.TURNING BUSINESS NEEDS INTO MEASURABLE OUTCOMESThe value of technology is ultimately measured by the tangible improvements it brings to everyday business operations.One example is ContactX AI Workforce, implemented at Unitel Group's Customer Service Center. The solution increased call classification accuracy from 70% to 95% and eliminated 13 seconds of manual post-call processing per call. It also saves monthly working time equivalent to that of nine full-time employees.In the healthcare sector, an automated calling system introduced at the Regional Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Uvurkhangai Province helps confirm appointments and offer newly available time slots to other patients, improving the efficiency of appointment management.Digital solutions are also being introduced to support local infrastructure. Smart camera systems and smart water metering are among examples of how technology can address practical needs at the community level.Data management is another important factor in business competitiveness. Unitel Group's daily data processing volume increased from 1.9 TB in 2023 to 8.6 TB in 2026, a 4.5-fold increase. Implemented in collaboration with Dell Technologies, the Data Lakehouse solution provides a foundation for managing and analyzing growing volumes of data and supporting data-driven decision-making.COLLABORATING WITH GLOBAL TEHCNOLOGY LEADERS WHILE SHARING LOCAL EXPERTISENexmind LLC builds on Unitel Group's infrastructure, engineering expertise and experience in operating technology systems. It also collaborates with global technology companies, including Dell Technologies and Huawei, to bring international capabilities and innovations to the Mongolian market.Alongside these partnerships, Nexmind LLC develops its own solutions based on the practical needs of organizations. By sharing its implementation experience and accumulated expertise through international collaborations, the company aims not only to bring global technology to Mongolia but also to contribute its own solutions and knowledge to the wider technology ecosystem.As artificial intelligence, data, Cloud, IoT and cybersecurity become increasingly interconnected, organizations will need stronger digital capabilities and greater adaptability to keep pace with change.Nexmind's“Every Business Future Ready” ambition reflects its commitment to helping businesses prepare for the future by connecting global technology opportunities with real business needs and growth.Ultimately, the next stage of business growth in Mongolia will depend not simply on how quickly organizations adopt new technologies, but on how effectively they use them to solve real challenges and create measurable value.

Munkhkhuslen Altansukh

Unitel Group

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BRIDGING GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY AND THE NEEDS OF MONGOLIAN BUSINESSES News Provided By Unitel Group November 27, 2026, 10:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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