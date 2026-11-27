A spellbinding journey of music, sacrifice, and self-discovery takes readers from the American Midwest to Los Angeles and the cultural heart of Belize.

AMSTERDAM, EUROPE, NETHERLANDS, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning debut novelist K. M. Cookie has reached Amazon's coveted #1 Bestseller position in the New Age Goddesses category with her novel, Song of Hummingbird Highway: A Magical Realism Novel of Music, Sacrifice and Self-Discovery. The book also achieved #3 in Historical Caribbean & Latin American Fiction, placing it alongside works by acclaimed authors Isabel Allende and Ann Patchett.

Blending magical realism, music, and cross-cultural discovery, Song of Hummingbird Highway is an evocative story of a woman's search for identity, healing, and belonging.

The novel follows Terri, a Midwestern music lover who follows her musician boyfriend from a reggae club in Santa Monica to the vibrant cultural landscape of Belize. Immersed in the rhythms of Garifuna drumming and the mysteries of Mayan cosmology, Terri experiences a near-death encounter that leads her to a mysterious healer and challenges everything she thought she knew about life, love, and herself.

Although Terri's journey is not autobiographical, the emotional truths at the heart of her story are deeply personal to Cookie.

"Terri's hunger to be seen, her willingness to walk into the unknown, and her genuine curiosity – those are completely mine," says Cookie.

Kirkus Reviews calls the novel“an exploration of love, belief, and self-reclamation that hums with the conviction that creation is an act of survival.. Its richly layered storytelling includes 125 songs, 30 original photographs, and more than 90 cultural references, offering readers an immersive experience that brings Terri's world to life.

Thirty Years in the Making: A Story Rooted in Friendship and Cultural Connection

The novel represents decades of research, listening, and collaboration, informed by Cookie's longstanding relationships with Garifuna, Mayan, and Kriol cultural communities.

"I took thirty years to write this l novel, not because the words came slowly, but because I had to live it first," Cookie explains. "Song of Hummingbird Highway was born from decades of friendship with Caribbean families who welcomed me into their homes, their celebrations, their grief, and their joy. What began as a personal journey into culture, music, and belonging became something I could not stop writing – a story about a woman who loses herself and finds something she never expected."

The writing itself was often accomplished in the quiet hours before dawn.

"I wrote this book during stolen hours, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., before the world woke up," Cookie says. "I wrote it for every woman who has ever felt unseen, who has swallowed her story to keep the peace, or who wonders if it is too late to begin again. It is not too late. The hummingbird highway is waiting."

With its blend of music, cultural richness, and emotional transformation, Song of Hummingbird Highway invites readers to consider what happens when the life we have built no longer reflects who we truly are – and what becomes possible when we find the courage to begin again.

Book Details

Title: Song of Hummingbird Highway: A Magical Realism Novel of Music, Sacrifice and Self-Discovery

Author: K. M. Cookie

Publisher: Köehler Books

Genre: Magical Realism

Awards and Recognition:

Readers' Favorite International Book Awards – Bronze, Fiction – Cultural (2026)

Next Generation Indie Book Awards – Finalist, First Novel Over 90,000 Words (2026)

Literary Titan Silver Book Award (2026)

Speak Up Talk Radio International Firebird Book Award – Third Place, Literary Fiction

Four Seasons Book Award – Third Place, Literary Fiction

Amazon #1 Bestseller – New Age Goddesses

Amazon #3 – Historical Caribbean & Latin American Fiction

About the Author

K. M. Cookie is an award-winning debut novelist, speaker, and creative professional with more than 25 years of experience spanning career services, education, and healthcare leadership. A certified True Colors Communication Facilitator, she holds an interdisciplinary master's degree and a UCLA Certificate in Creative Writing.

Recognizable by the pink-sparkle Chuck Taylors she brings to every event, Cookie is passionate about creativity, self-discovery, and the courage to pursue meaningful change. Wherever she goes, she asks one question: "Are you creating?"

About the Publisher

Köehler Books is an independent publisher committed to providing authors with a collaborative, supportive, and comprehensive publishing experience. Through personalized editorial guidance, professional publishing services, worldwide distribution channels, and strategic marketing support, Köehler Books partners with authors to bring their stories to readers around the world.

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Award-Winning Author K. M. Cookie Reaches Amazon #1 Bestseller Status with Song of Hummingbird Highway News Provided By CraveBooks November 27, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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