MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India's micro-business entrepreneur (MBE) credit market expanded to Rs 29.6 lakh crore in outstanding balances as of June 2026, accounting for nearly half of the country's commercial credit portfolio, a report said on Friday.

The report from TransUnion CIBIL and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) said business-purpose borrowing by individuals has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent over the past three years, while borrowing by micro businesses grew at 12 per cent CAGR over the same period.

Of the total outstanding credit, Rs 19.1 lakh crore was held by individuals borrowing for business purposes through products such as business loans, commercial vehicle loans, commercial equipment loans and loans against property, while micro businesses accounted for the remaining Rs 10.5 lakh crore, it added.

As of March 2026, 63 per cent of these borrowers had a CIBIL Score of 7301 or above, while 54 per cent had over two years of business-credit experience. Among them, nearly 39 lakh had inquired about enterprise credit without subsequently borrowing in that capacity.

The report highlighted a huge opportunity to expand enterprise-level lending as nearly 3.9 crore individual business borrowers in India have never borrowed, despite many having established credit histories and repayment records.

For lenders, understanding entrepreneurs' existing borrowing histories, repayment behaviour and business financing needs can help identify opportunities to expand enterprise-level credit access, the report suggested.

Cash credit, overdraft facilities and other working-capital products could support entrepreneurs as their businesses mature and their financing requirements become more structured, it added.

Cases in which required payments are 90 or more calendar days overdue for the overall MBE portfolio declined from 3 per cent in June 2023 to 1.9 per cent in June 2026, with individual business borrower delinquencies falling from 3.1 per cent to 1.7 per cent.

Micro businesses delinquencies fell from 2.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent during the same period. However, certain segments continue to warrant monitoring, particularly business loans to micro businesses, where delinquency increased by 90 basis points to 2.2 per cent as of June 2026 as compared to June 2023.

"Strengthening credit facilitation, financial awareness, technology adoption and market linkages will be important in helping micro enterprises expand their operations and contribute to inclusive economic growth,” said Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC)

-IANS

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