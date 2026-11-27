MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the death of a BSF constable from the state in the line of duty on the India-Bangladesh border in Assam.

The Chief Minister said it was saddening that Border Security Force (BSF) constable Kadimi Venu drowned in a river while on duty along the border.

"Venu, a resident of Kothapalle village in Gokavaram mandal, East Godavari district, was only 31 years old. This is a profound tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to Venu's family members," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also expressed shock over the death of BSF constable Venu. "It is deeply tragic that Venu, a native of Kothapalli village in Gokavaram mandal, Godavari district, lost his life at just 31 years of age. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him for sacrificing his life in the service of the nation. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members," she said.

The constable had gone missing on Monday while chasing suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district.

His body was retrieved from the Kushiyara River on Wednesday.

Venu was posted at the Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Katigorah. On Monday, he and another jawan had jumped into the Barak River while chasing suspected smugglers who had allegedly taken the water route to escape.

According to officials, Venu, along with Head Constable Jitendra Yadav, had gone to intercept the suspects. When challenged, the suspects allegedly jumped into the river. The BSF personnel followed them into the water in pursuit. While Head Constable Yadav managed to swim back to safety, Constable Venu went missing.

His body was recovered on Wednesday near Steamerghat in Sribhumi district, downstream along the river.

His body will be sent to his hometown by air, accompanied by BSF officials, and will be accorded state honours.