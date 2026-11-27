MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar had a rather diplomatic answer when asked to name the actress with whom he shared the best on-screen chemistry.

Appearing on Koffee with Karan, the actor chose an unexpected name, his longtime co-star Saif Ali Khan and admitted that he was simply trying to stay away from controversy.

During the conversation, Akshay was given four options, Raveena Tandon for Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Katrina Kaif for Ji Karda, Shilpa Shetty for Chura Ke Dil Mera and Rekha for In the Night No Control.

Instead of choosing any of the actresses, Akshay answered Saif Ali Khan, referring to their pairing in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. When Karan told that it was a“very safe answer”, Akshay agreed and said,“Yes, I want to be safe.”

The actor went on to joke that he did not want to land himself in trouble by choosing one of the actresses. He said he had come on the show to have a good time and did not want to leave with his“head shaved”.

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Saif shared the screen in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Keemat and Tashan. Their 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari remains one of their most remembered collaborations.

Among the options presented to Akshay was In the Night No Control, the sensuous 1996 song featuring him with Rekha in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The track recently found a fresh audience on social media, with clips from the song going viral and viewers revisiting the chemistry between the two actors.

Composed by Anu Malik, In the Night No Control was filmed on Akshay and Rekha and became one of the more talked-about songs from the film because of its glamorous and sensual picturisation.

–IANS

rd/