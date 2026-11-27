MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Television actor Manish Goel has revealed that Qazi Touqeer's wife approached him after his exit from Bigg Boss 20.

He said that gesture put aside the tensions that had played out between the two contestants inside the reality show. Speaking about what happened after he came out of the Bigg Boss house, Manish said he had a warm conversation with Qazi's wife and did not want their interaction to be viewed negatively.

“I can tell you, I say this from the bottom of my heart, that when I came out, the first thing I spoke to was Qazi ji's wife. She approached me, we spoke, and we spoke very sweetly. So, I don't want you to take this in a negative way. Look, there are two things. I agree that negativity runs very fast. But if a positive energy comes with it, then we should encourage it. So, when we spoke to her, she said, 'Manish ji, how is your leg?' And she is so sweet. She has a very good nature.”

Manish also revealed that his wife Poonam Goel has spoken to Qazi's wife, suggesting that the families have chosen to keep the equation cordial despite the disagreements between the two men inside the house.“Poonam has spoken to her. So, we are waiting. When Qazi comes, we will all meet and have a lot of fun.”

The actor's comments come after his much-discussed equation with Qazi during the reality show. Their relationship went through umpteen number ups and downs, from friendship and playful moments to heated arguments that became one of the recurring tracks of the season.

Manish and Qazi were initially seen sharing a friendly bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Manish had even sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi during a family-related task.

However, their equation changed as Qazi repeatedly addressed Manish as“Professor” and“Gyani Baba”. According to Poonam, what began as a joke gradually became a source of discomfort for her husband. She alleged that the remarks were eventually accompanied by comments about his age and personality.

The issue came to a breakdown point during a nomination task when Qazi again called him“Professor”. Manish objected to the repeated use of the term and became visibly emotional. He questioned why someone he had treated with affection continued to provoke him.

Poonam defended her husband publicly, saying viewers should not dismiss his reactions as an attempt to gain screen time. She described him as an emotional person and argued that his age, personality and way of speaking should not become reasons for him to be mocked.

Manish's Bigg Boss 20 journey came to an early end because of a leg injury. Host Salman Khan clarified that his departure was linked to health concerns rather than him receiving the lowest number of votes.

Qazi has frequently spoken about his wife and family during his Bigg Boss journey, but his wife has maintained a relatively low public profile.

–IANS

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