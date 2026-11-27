MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) Seeking to strengthen investment ties with Uttar Pradesh, the Gujarat government on Friday held a roadshow in Lucknow for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, inviting businesses from the state to explore opportunities in sectors ranging from semiconductors and defence to food processing, textiles and advanced manufacturing.

The roadshow brought together ministers, senior government officials, industry representatives and investors from both states.

The 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027, on the theme 'Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future'.

The Gujarat delegation was led by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Raman Solanki, accompanied by the roadshow's nodal officer, Alok Kumar Pandey, Secretary of Tribal Development.

Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma attended the main programme.

Addressing the gathering, Solanki highlighted the complementary strengths of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and identified opportunities for cooperation in electronics, defence, aerospace, food processing, textiles, information technology, logistics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, global trade and financial services.

He invited Uttar Pradesh businesses to use the summit as a platform to explore partnerships and investments in Gujarat.

Sharma said the two states were not competitors but complementary growth engines contributing to India's development goals.

"Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat represent two of India's most dynamic growth centres, reflecting the aspirations of a rapidly transforming India. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are not competitors, but complementary growth engines driving India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Presenting the investment opportunities at the summit, Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Mamta Verma said the state had a USD 318 billion economy and accounted for 25 per cent of India's merchandise exports.

She highlighted its manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, policy framework and business environment, along with its presence in traditional and emerging industries.

"The 2027 summit would seek to strengthen international partnerships, attract investments and contribute to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047," she said.

Several industrialists also shared their experience of operating in Gujarat. They spoke about the state's business ecosystem, transparency in governance, accessibility of government officials and policy support.

The delegation also held one-to-one meetings with key industry representatives from Uttar Pradesh to discuss potential investments in chemicals, aerospace and defence, healthcare, food processing and engineering.

It also met members of the Gujarati Samaj in Lucknow and invited them to participate in the summit.

The roadshow was preceded by a series of meetings by the Gujarat delegation on November 25 with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Sharma to extend invitations to the summit.