MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud module involved in cheating people through fake Instagram shopping pages and impersonating Amazon delivery agents, arresting two accused, including the mastermind and a caller, from the capital itself and Jaipur.

Police have also recovered and refunded Rs 1.04 lakh to the victim.

The operation was conducted by the Cyber Police Station of South District following a complaint registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Technical analysis and sustained investigation helped the police identify the accused and uncover their modus operandi.

According to police, a woman resident of Malviya Nagar was cheated of Rs 1,03,973 through 14 UPI transactions after placing an order for bags worth Rs 999 on a fake Instagram shopping page, bucketlist'.

After the order, she was contacted by a person posing as an Amazon delivery agent and was allegedly induced to make repeated payments on the pretext of offer verification, processing charges, and refund activation.

An e-FIR (No. 443/2026) dated July 12 was registered under Sections 318(4) and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Police Station, South District.

A dedicated police team comprising SI Dushyant, HCs Tarun Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, W/HC Pooja and HC Suresh (TSU), under the leadership of Inspector Hansraj Swami, SHO of Cyber Police Station, investigated the case under the supervision of ACP, Operations, Balram Singh Beniwal.

During the investigation, police analysed the suspected WhatsApp number and other digital evidence, which led them to Jaipur. With the assistance of local police, accused Ajay Meena was apprehended from Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur, and three mobile phones were recovered from him.

The alleged mastermind, Ashok Kumar Meena, was subsequently traced through technical surveillance and arrested from Delhi on November 23. His mobile phone was also seized.

Police said the accused operated fake Instagram shopping pages offering products at unusually low prices and redirected customers to WhatsApp for advance payments. They subsequently impersonated Amazon delivery agents using fake WhatsApp numbers and forged identity cards to convince victims to make additional payments.

The cheated money was routed through QR codes linked to an online gaming platform and gaming IDs to conceal the financial trail.

During the operation, police recovered four mobile phones, including an Apple iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 16, OPPO A-78 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. The iPhone 17 Pro was allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime.

Other recoveries included forged PAN and Aadhaar cards, a fake Amazon identity card in the name of Nitin Kumar Singh, QR codes, incriminating WhatsApp chats and digital data linked to seven fake Instagram shopping pages.

Police also recovered fake WhatsApp Business accounts operating under the names 'Delivery Department', 'Renu Collection', and 'Aradhya Collection'.

A list containing 57 mobile numbers of prospective victims and targets, along with chats involving nine other victims, was also recovered.

Police said the entire cheated amount of Rs 1.04 lakh had been recovered and refunded to the complainant. Further investigation is underway to identify other victims across the country and uncover the possible involvement of additional persons in the fraud network.

Both accused have no previous criminal involvement, according to police.