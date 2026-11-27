MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday said that any party supporting Centre's delimitation to increase the strength of Parliament by 50 per cent would do "injustice" to Tamil Nadu and its people as it's they who will to pay the price for lesser electoral representation from the state. Karti's warning came amid wide speculations about support of DMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, to the Centre in passage of the proposed amendments.

Speaking to IANS, Karti Chidambaram said,“Supporting delimitation to increase the size of Parliament by 50 per cent will be unfair to Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. Anybody who supports this government's exercise to increase the number of seats in Parliament to 850 will pay an electoral price in Tamil Nadu. It is for them to explain why they are supporting an increase in the size of Parliament from 543 to 850, which will disadvantage Tamil Nadu.”

On the Congress party's position on delimitation, he said the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed and had received the President's assent. He argued that the government could implement the legislation within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

“The Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed and the President has given assent. If the government wants to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, it can easily do so within this House of 543. In fact, they could have implemented it in the 2024 election itself. As many as 181 seats could have been reserved for women in the House of 543. That is what we want,” he said.

Reacting to questions about DMK's change in position on delimitation, Karti Chidambaram said that the party should explain the reasons behind its shift in stance.

“I don't know whether they are saying anything logical, but it is really for them to explain why they are changing their mind. What has changed in the circumstances from April to November that the DMK is taking a different stance on the delimitation Bill? It is for them to explain,” he said.

He reiterated that the responsibility for clarifying the DMK's position rested with the party itself, adding that it was not for the Congress or its leaders to justify the regional party's political decisions.

“They took a position in April. If they are taking a different position in November or December, it is really for them to explain why they are taking a different position,” he added.

On the functioning of the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram said the new administration was still adjusting to the responsibilities of governance and had considerable work ahead.

“It's a new government. They are still trying to find their feet and get a grip on administration. A lot needs to be done. But the goodwill of the Chief Minister remains high,” he said.