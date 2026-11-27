MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Four persons, including three women, have been arrested by the New Delhi District Police in a narcotics case in Connaught Place, with 63 small packets of suspected smack and cash amounting to Rs 20,550 recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

According to the police, approximately 15 grams of suspected contraband, including the weight of the polythene packaging, was recovered from the accused.

The incident took place on November 25, when Head Constable Sunil, along with Woman Constable Sunita, was on a foot patrol at the Outer Circle in Connaught Place.

During patrolling, the police personnel noticed three women and a man moving under suspicious circumstances near the Radisson Marina Hotel, opposite Panchkuian Road. On checking them, the police recovered 63 small packets containing suspected smack.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team conducted field testing, which returned positive results for a narcotic substance. The suspected contraband, weighing approximately 15 grams, along with Rs 20,550 in cash, was seized following due procedure.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Connaught Place police station under FIR No. 320/2026, dated November 26, under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During the investigation, all four accused were arrested following due legal procedure. They have been identified as Paro, 55, Jamuna, 42, Ramkali, 40, and Yogender, 56.

During interrogation, one of the accused allegedly disclosed that he used to procure smack from the Priyadarshini Colony area of Sadar Bazar and subsequently sell it to other persons.

Police are examining the disclosure to establish the source of the narcotics supply and identify other individuals who may be involved in the network.

All four accused were produced before the court and sent to one day of judicial custody.

The police team comprising Head Constable Sunil and Woman Constable Sunita was instrumental in detecting the alleged drug possession case during routine patrolling.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain, identify other suspects and establish possible links of the accused with a wider drug network, police said.