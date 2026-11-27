MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring 28 officers across positions of Police Commissioners, Additional Director General (ADG) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The transfer order has been issued by the Home Department with immediate effect.

As part of the reshuffle, IPS Mohit Agarwal has been posted as Police Commissioner of Prayagraj from his earlier position of Varanasi Police Commissioner.

Kiran S will replace Agarwal as the new Police Commissioner of Varanasi. He was earlier posted as Inspector General of Police (Lucknow Range).

J. Ravinder Goud has been transferred from the post of Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, and appointed as the Police Commissioner of Noida.

Similarly, IPS Piyush Mordia has been removed from the post of Prayagraj Police Commissioner and appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) (Establishment).

Laxmi Singh, Police Commissioner of Noida, has been removed from her post and appointed as the Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad.

In another move, Ramit Sharma, ADG (Bareilly Zone), has been transferred and appointed as ADG (Lucknow Zone).

Praveen Kumar, ADG (Lucknow Zone), has also been shifted and appointed as ADG (Bareilly Zone).

Among other important changes, Prabhakar Chaudhary has been transferred from the post of IG (Aligarh Range) and appointed as IG (Lucknow Range).

Gaurav Grover, who was serving as the Ayodhya SSP, has been transferred as Moradabad SSP, while Satpal has been appointed as the new SSP of Ayodhya.

The announcement by the Uttar Pradesh government comes a day after a similar move by the Uttarakhand government, which ordered the transferring of 17 IPS and PPS officers and assigned them new responsibilities across districts, intelligence units, PAC battalions and specialised wings.

As part of the reshuffle, Manjunath TC, Nainital SSP, has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 31st Battalion PAC, Rudrapur.

In another key move, Commandant of the 46th Battalion PAC in Rudrapur, Pankaj Bhatt, has been appointed Commandant of IRB-I, Bailpadav.

While, Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Manikant Mishra has been posted as Udham Singh Nagar SSP, replacing his previous assignment in the Intelligence wing.

The Uttarakhand government has also shifted Dehradun Police Superintendent of Cyber Crime Sector, Amit Srivastava-I, who will now serve as Superintendent of Police (Intelligence).