MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday directed officials to expedite the investigation into the attack at the Shivajinagar court in the city recently.

Briefing the media, she said six accused had been arrested so far, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the three remaining suspects.

She had convened an urgent, high-level law and order review meeting following a brazen shooting and machete (koyta) attack on an accused individual within the Shivajinagar District Court premises, an incident that sparked widespread political criticism and public concern over rising crime in the city.

Emphasising Pune's status as Maharashtra's cultural and educational capital, Sunetra Pawar stated that maintaining peace and security is the police force's primary responsibility and that zero tolerance will be shown towards criminal elements.

She instructed officers to shift from reactive measures to proactive prevention, strengthening local intelligence networks to gather confidential information on criminal activities before incidents occur.

The deputy CM directed strict, deterrent action against individuals carrying illegal firearms, members of the koyta (machete) gangs, and drug mafias.

She ordered increased police patrolling and security deployment across all public spaces, regular inspections in sensitive areas, and concrete steps to streamline and enforce discipline in city traffic. The review covered policing operations across Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune Rural jurisdictions.

Senior officials, including Commissioner of Police (Pune City) Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Pimpri-Chinchwad) Vinaykumar Choubey, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeepkumar Gill and other senior police officers from the respective departments were present in the meeting.

While defending the broader police force against blanket criticism over a single incident, she urged the department to elevate its efficiency so that the deterrent authority of the police is visibly felt by citizens, while also appealing to the public to cooperate with law enforcement.

DCM Pawar's move to convene a meeting with senior police officers is important as the attack outside the Shivajinagar court triggered sharp political reactions regarding the state of law and order in Pune.

Leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) initially targeted Sunetra Pawar over the deteriorating law and order situation.

MLA Rohit Pawar criticised her administrative handling compared with former deputy CM Ajit Pawar and demanded a stricter Guardian Minister for Pune, though he later issued a personal apology.

Similarly, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule initially demanded a change in Pune's Guardian Minister, before stating to the media on Friday that she was apologising to Sunetra Pawar to avoid escalating the controversy.

Reports also indicated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong displeasure with the Pune Police following the court premises attack, prompting heightened administrative urgency.