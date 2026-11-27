MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As year-end shopping season approaches, TCL highlights the technologies behind its SQD-Mini LED TV range and shares guidance for consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As consumers increasingly seek larger, more immersive televisions for streaming, gaming and live sports, choosing the right display technology has become more important than ever. With premium TV technology evolving rapidly, TCL is highlighting the innovations behind its SQD-Mini LED TV range and offering guidance for Saudi consumers evaluating their next television purchase.

Rather than focusing on a single specification such as brightness or refresh rate, TCL believes premium picture quality is the result of multiple technologies working together to deliver accurate colour, precise light control and strong contrast performance.

“Today's consumers are more informed than ever, but they are also faced with an overwhelming number of specifications and technology terms when shopping for a television,” said Jason Sui, General Manager of TCL Saudi Arabia.“Our focus is on helping consumers understand what truly contributes to picture quality. Ultimately, the best viewing experience comes from the way colour, brightness and contrast work together, rather than any single performance metric.”

At the heart of TCL's premium TV portfolio is SQD-Mini LED, a display platform built around three core technologies: Super QLED, Precise Dimming Series and Ultra Color Filter. Together, these technologies are designed to improve colour accuracy, brightness and contrast while delivering a more balanced viewing experience across movies, sports, gaming and everyday content.

The growing popularity of larger televisions is also changing how consumers evaluate displays. As screen sizes increase, factors such as image consistency, colour accuracy and light control become even more important. TCL's SQD-Mini LED TVs are engineered to maintain picture performance across larger screens, helping viewers enjoy a more cinematic and immersive experience at home.

Behind the technology is TCL CSOT, TCL's display manufacturing division, which operates twelve panel production lines and manages the development of key display technologies across the supply chain. TCL began introducing QD-Mini LED products in 2019 and has continued to refine the technology through multiple generations of display innovation, with advances in quantum dot materials, dimming precision and colour filtering informing the development of today's SQD-Mini LED TVs

For consumers considering a television upgrade ahead of the year-end shopping season, TCL recommends looking beyond headline specifications and paying attention to factors such as colour accuracy, light control, contrast performance and overall picture consistency when comparing premium TVs.

The TCL X11L, C8L and C7L SQD-Mini LED TV range is available across Saudi Arabia through authorised TCL retail partners and online channels. Consumers can also take advantage of selected seasonal offers and promotions available through participating retailers from TCL official stores in Jeddah, online channels like Amazon and Noon, or offline in Extra stores and Jarir stores