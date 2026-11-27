MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration will explore a new hypertension care programme, connecting everyday health monitoring with personalised medical guidance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 – PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has partnered with WHOOP, the human performance brand, to explore how wearable health data can be used alongside medical information to help people better manage their cardiovascular health. The collaboration will initially focus on developing a hypertension care programme within PureHealth's AI-powered healthcare companion, Pura.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, the partners will explore how WHOOP's advanced physiological data, including heart health data and blood-pressure insights, can be brought together with users' holistic health information in Pura. This would provide a more complete picture of their health, enabling Pura to generate personalised insights to support hypertension care.

Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, making regular monitoring, healthy daily habits and ongoing clinical care important. Through the hypertension care programme, changes in heart health markers may prompt users to take a blood pressure measurement using a cuff or consult a doctor through Pura, with clinical assessments informing any changes to their care plan. PureHealth and WHOOP will also explore opportunities to connect users with relevant healthcare services through the Pura and WHOOP apps, supporting a more seamless journey from health monitoring to clinical care.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“Healthcare must evolve from responding to illness to anticipating health needs earlier, giving people greater opportunities to protect and improve their long-term health. At PureHealth, we are building the capabilities to help make this shift possible, bringing together clinical expertise, technology and data to move towards a more predictive and personalised model of healthcare. Through Pura, our partnership with WHOOP represents an opportunity to explore how continuous health insights can complement clinical expertise, helping people better understand their health and make more informed decisions. Our ambition is to make proactive health management an increasingly meaningful part of everyday life, supporting healthier lives and better health outcomes over time.”

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, said:“WHOOP gives people a continuous picture of their health and how it changes over time. We're proud to be partnering with PureHealth to make that information more useful and help people better understand their cardiovascular health. Continuous health monitoring will fundamentally change how we prevent and manage chronic disease, and this partnership is an important step toward making that future a reality.”

Pura brings together users' medical records, laboratory results and everyday health information into one connected digital health experience. Through the proposed integration with WHOOP, users could benefit from a more complete understanding of their cardiovascular health, combining information collected throughout the day with their clinical history. This could help identify changes that require attention, encourage earlier medical intervention and support people in managing conditions such as hypertension between doctor visits.

PureHealth and WHOOP will also explore joint research using real-world health data to better understand the relationship between daily habits, physiological changes and long-term health outcomes. The partners will assess opportunities to develop new health indicators and expand their collaboration into metabolic health, including conditions such as diabetes. The partnership will initially focus on the UAE, with potential for expansion into other markets.

With more than 800,000 downloads, Pura provides users with access to healthcare services, including doctor consultations, medication management and home laboratory testing, through a single app. Its AI-powered companion helps users understand their health information and take practical steps to improve their wellbeing. Features include PureScore, which provides a personalised assessment of overall wellness, and Today's Focus, which recommends daily actions to encourage healthier habits. Pura's Digital Twin also allows users to explore how changes in their lifestyle could affect their future health.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About WHOOP:

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $950 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages.