Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns hailed Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a point of difference between the two teams and said that with him in the playing XI, that particular team becomes more favourite for a victory.

Cairns, who represented Kiwis from 1989-2006, scoring 8,273 runs with nine centuries and taking 420 wickets including 14 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul, spoke to ANI amid the ongoing Christchurch Test between New Zealand and India, which will decide the winner of the two-match series.

Speaking to ANI, while Cairns opined that the current New Zealand unit is "pound for pound, player for player" better than the Indian team, Bumrah is the difference maker between both sides, going on to call him "one of the best ever".

"I think the New Zealand side, pound for pound, player for player, I think at the moment it's better. But you have Jasprit Bumrah, so Bumrah is the difference in any team. So if he is playing on your side, at the moment he is, then you are always going to be the favourite in the side. Bumrah is one of the best ever," said the Kiwi legend, a part of the ICC Champions Trophy-winning team in 2000.

With 516 wickets in 245 appearances for India, Bumrah is one of India's most decorated pacers, sitting at eighth spot amongst top wicket-takers. With 239 Test scalps in just 54 matches at an average of 20.09 and 16 five-wicket hauls across different conditions, Bumrah has been the biggest asset in India's success as a Test unit since last few years.

Speaking on the lack of genuine pace bowling all-rounders in this generation and the injuries they face, Cairns said that it is because of how T20Is and ODIs have evolved, with spin bowling all-rounders being more common now. He termed England legend Ben Stokes, now retired, as "probably the last one" of the genuine fast-bowling all-rounders from a generation back.

"So, pace bowling all-rounders, Ben Stokes is probably the last one. Pandya, yes, but Stokes was more of the all-rounder, I think, from a generation back. So when I was playing with (Andrew) Flintoff or (Jacques) Kallis, (Shaun) Pollock, Lance (Klusner), there was a difference in the style. So you are right, you do not really see that type of player now. It is more of a spinning all-rounder. But again, I think that is just part of the evolution with T20 and one-day cricket. We just do not see those kind of players," he signed off.