New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission could add at least Rs 3 lakh crore to the central government's expenditure, making fiscal consolidation more challenging in the financial year 2027-28, according to Deutsche Bank Research. In its 2027 World Outlook report, titled "Great Expectations, but Risky Business", Deutsche Bank projected the Centre's fiscal deficit to remain unchanged at 4.3 per cent of GDP in FY28, citing higher subsidy requirements, a potentially lower dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the financial implications of the pay commission.

"FY28 consolidation looks considerably more challenging, with risks from persistently high oil prices and larger subsidy requirements, a potentially lower RBI dividend, and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which could add at least INR3 trn to expenditure," the report said.

The report noted that postponing the implementation of the pay commission recommendations would provide only temporary relief to government finances, as the expenditure burden would increase subsequently due to accumulated arrears. "Delaying the pay award to 2028 could provide near-term relief but would merely shift the burden forward through a larger accumulation of arrears," it added.

For the current financial year, however, Deutsche Bank expects the central government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of GDP, supported by the RBI's dividend of Rs 2.9 lakh crore, the Rs 1 lakh crore provision under the Economic Stabilisation Fund, a possible reduction in capital expenditure and higher-than-expected disinvestment receipts.

While the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission could put additional pressure on government finances, the report highlighted that higher salaries and wages for government employees would also support domestic consumption and economic growth. "Looking beyond this fiscal year, the central government is expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission awards from next year, which will increase the salaries and wages of government employees and give a boost to domestic demand," the report said.

Deutsche Bank projected India's real GDP growth at 7.3 per cent in FY27, 7.2 per cent in FY28 and 7.3 per cent in FY29, highlighting the resilience of the domestic economy despite the ongoing West Asia crisis and a below-normal monsoon. The projections come ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28, with the government likely to face the challenge of balancing additional expenditure requirements with its fiscal consolidation objectives, while sustaining economic growth. (ANI)