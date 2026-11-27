Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring to add millions of fake voters to the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that claims about missing voters were part of a calculated strategy to prevent questions over a sudden increase in voter numbers when the final list is published. Yadav alleged that the BJP and the ECI were creating a narrative around missing voters to justify the addition of names to the final electoral roll. "The BJP, in collusion with the ECI, is getting the names of millions of fake voters added to the final electoral roll or is in the process of doing so. This is why there is a pre-emptive outcry about millions of voters having 'gone missing'; the intent is to ensure that when the final electoral roll is released, no one questions how millions of voters were suddenly added in the span of a single month," he said. He further alleged that rumours were being spread to create an atmosphere in which the addition of many names would not invite scrutiny. "These rumours are being spread as part of a calculated strategy. An atmosphere is being manufactured, a narrative is being crafted, suggesting that a vast number of voters have 'disappeared' and that efforts must be made to 'add' them back," Yadav said.

Questioning the figures cited by the Uttar Pradesh government and the ECI regarding missing voters, the SP chief referred to statements made on November 8, 17 and 25.“The Chief Minister stated that 1 crore 27 lakh Hindu voters had been removed from the electoral rolls. Just a few days ago, this point was raised by the Election Commission. They are claiming that 2.5 crore voters are missing. Who is lying? On November 8, the Chief Minister himself stated that the names of approximately 1 crore 27 lakh Hindu voters were missing from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, on November 17, the Election Commission responded, clarifying that it does not release data based on religion or caste. Then, on November 25, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that the names of 2.5 crore people are missing from the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Referring to the Chief Minister's recent attempt to score in basketball, Yadav took a swipe at him, saying he would have succeeded had he used a bulldozer instead. "The game we are playing is the one that has the govt worried. They play it every single day, tossing the 'ball' over to our side constantly. You must have seen our Chief Minister's own 'game'. He tried to score in basketball but failed. If he had used a bulldozer, he would have surely succeeded! What is his favourite thing? A bulldozer," he said. Yadav also claimed that a party worker had shown him documents indicating that his house in Gorakhpur had been demolished using a bulldozer. "An SP Party worker just showed me documents. His house in Gorakhpur was demolished by a bulldozer. These are destructive people; they thrive on ruin. They were meant to serve the public while in power, but instead, they are using that power to instil fear," he added. "Can anyone even imagine someone losing their life to a bulldozer? They are filing cases against political party workers, with the Chief Minister himself overseeing the process. When he felt that his own kinsmen hadn't managed to frame people effectively enough, he brought in new officers through transfers and postings," he said. He alleged that the Chief Minister was rattled by the PDA movement and that cases were being registered against party workers, often naming unknown persons as accused. She also warned officials against acting under pressure and said the party was currently focused on correcting voter lists. "I advise them: do not provoke us. Do not push us too far, because we are currently focused on refining our voter lists. You see, the BJP knows they are losing the election; they realise the public is no longer with them. Now, they are left with only one option—and they certainly have the money for it," Yadav said. (ANI)