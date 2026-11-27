Washington DC [US], November 27 (ANI): Irish rock band U2 paid an emotional tribute to late country music legend Dolly Parton during the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve halftime show, performing their recently released duet“Torn” featuring the singer's vocals, according to Page Six. The performance took place at SoFi Stadium in California, where the Los Angeles Rams faced the Green Bay Packers. During the moving rendition, U2 frontman Bono harmonised with Parton's recorded vocals as a photograph of the country music icon was projected onto curtains surrounding the stage.“Torn” was the only track from the band's latest album,“Carnaval De Luz”, which was released earlier this month, to feature in the halftime performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) The emotional ballad, which explores the pain of a fractured family, is believed to be Parton's final recorded song before her death in August. The singer recorded her vocals for the track in June, two months before she died on August 25 following a private battle with cancer. She was 80, according to Page Six. Following the song's release, Bono described the track as Parton's“last prayer” for America. Speaking to Rolling Stone in September, the U2 frontman recalled how Parton had made the effort to record the song despite her health challenges.“When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can't even listen to it now,” Bono said.“She sang her heart out, and I cannot believe that's an 80-year-old woman,” he added.“It's very moving to have had these intimacies with such a figure. The fact that they're not there now, in any way you can call back, other than through her songs, is very sobering," according to Page Six. The song features Bono and Parton singing about a divided family and fractured relationships, with its chorus reflecting on emotional separation and shared bonds. U2 producer Garret“Jacknife” Lee also revealed that Parton had loved the final version of the duet and was particularly proud of her vocal performance. During an appearance on“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, Bono further spoke about the circumstances surrounding the recording, saying that Parton had not realised how seriously ill she was while working on the song.“It's her last prayer in a way,” he said.“I think it's for America but anywhere where there is divided politics.” The tribute at SoFi Stadium offered a moving moment during the NFL's Thanksgiving Eve celebrations, bringing Parton's recorded voice back to the stage through her collaboration with U2, according to Page Six. (ANI)

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