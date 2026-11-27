Belonia (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): Voting for the Belonia Municipal Council and Sabroom Nagar Panchayat elections is proceeding peacefully across 26 polling stations in South Tripura district, with 600 security personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Of the total 26 polling stations, 17 are under the Belonia Municipal Council, while nine fall under the Sabroom Nagar Panchayat. South Tripura Superintendent of Police Maurya Krishna C said the overall law and order situation across the district remained normal and under control during the polling process. The SP visited several polling stations under the Belonia Municipal Council on Friday to review the polling situation, security arrangements and law and order on the ground.

“Voting is underway across 26 polling booths in our district—17 are in Belonia, and nine are in Sabroom. At the moment, the situation is under control everywhere. All senior officers are on the ground, and I have also stepped out myself; many officers have been on duty since 5:30 AM. I am currently going on rounds, and so far, everything looks fine,” he said. He further said that security personnel were dispersing crowds wherever people gathered, as prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force.“Furthermore, as I mentioned yesterday, there is a total force of 600 personnel, which includes four companies of CRPF,” he added. The SP expressed hope that polling would conclude peacefully by the evening, reiterating that the objective of the administration was to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

Yesterday, South Tripura Police conducted an Area Domination Exercise across Belonia ahead of the municipal local body elections scheduled for November 27, with a bike rally and patrolling conducted to strengthen security arrangements and ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. The special security exercise was flagged off from outside Belonia Police Station and saw police officers and personnel patrol various roads and areas across the town. The exercise aimed to instil confidence among voters and prevent any untoward incidents during the polling process. The rally was led by South Tripura Superintendent of Police Maurya Krishna C, IPS, and was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Majumder, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Kumar, Belonia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Srikanta Chakraborty, along with other senior police officials and personnel from the district and sub-divisional police administration. South Tripura SP Maurya Krishna C said the exercise was being conducted ahead of the polling scheduled for November 27 in 26 polling booths out of 41. More than 600 personnel, including four sections of the CRPF, have been deployed.