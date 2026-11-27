New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on a petition by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) challenging the trial court order that granted him bail in the Delhi Jal Board corruption case. Justice Sachin Datta directed Jain to file his response and listed the matter for the next hearing on December 22. The ACB has challenged the September 3 order of the special judge, who had criticised the agency for arresting Jain in a hasty and sudden manner. The agency wants the bail cancelled and argues that the trial court overlooked how the prosecution assigned different roles to different accused within one alleged conspiracy, relying specifically on approvals and decisions Jain made at the policy and administrative stages. It further contends that the trial court gave too little weight to the gravity of the offence, which it describes as a serious economic crime involving public funds and infrastructure. The plea states that the trial court failed to appreciate that the prosecution's case rests on a coordinated conspiracy in which public officials, a private technology provider and intermediaries allegedly played complementary roles. It adds that courts cannot insist on direct evidence of every conversation or payment involving the main accused at the bail stage.

Jain, who was Water Minister in the earlier AAP-led Delhi Government, was arrested by the ACB on August 18 in a case registered in 2024. He was sent to judicial custody the next day. The FIR was filed under Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. It stems from a complaint by the Delhi Government's Directorate of Vigilance, which alleged widespread irregularities, manipulated tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the process of upgrading and expanding the Jal Board's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). Investigators allege the tender contained restrictive technical specifications that favoured one technology provider, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd., limiting competition and giving it an undue advantage. The ACB further claims private individuals were in regular contact with public servants and intermediaries to manipulate the tendering process. (ANI)