New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday raised serious concerns over the proposed 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, alleging that the BJP was seeking to consolidate political power through delimitation, defections and changes to the country's parliamentary structure.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal warned that the proposed legislation could mark a turning point for India's constitutional democracy and alleged that the government's broader objective was to establish an executive-dominated system in which Parliament and other democratic institutions would be weakened.“Whatever is left of democracy in 2026 on November 30, if the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed, it will be the end of whatever was left in democracy in India,” Sibal said.

He alleged that the BJP had been working towards dismantling the country's constitutional structure since 2014 and claimed that the proposed amendment, along with a delimitation exercise, could pave the way for a fundamental transformation of India's political system.

Sibal also questioned the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent, citing the possibility of increasing the number of seats from the existing strength to 840. Referring to the earlier legislative exercise in April, he said the proposal envisaged an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats in proportion to the existing strength, with Tamil Nadu's representation potentially rising from 39 to 59 seats and Uttar Pradesh's from 80 to 120.“Can you imagine a House functioning with 840 members? Just imagine,” he said, questioning the ability of Parliament to function effectively with such an expanded strength.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the BJP was attempting to secure the necessary numbers for the proposed constitutional amendment through defections from Opposition parties. He claimed that 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and six Shiv Sena MPs, whose disqualification proceedings are pending, could participate in the crucial vote despite questions over their membership. Sibal referred to Supreme Court proceedings concerning the alleged defections and said he had personally filed a petition in July 2026, challenging the situation. He cited Writ Petition No. 886 of 2026 concerning six Shiv Sena MPs and Writ Petition No. 906 of 2026, which he said he had filed in his personal capacity. He questioned the delay in the listing of the matters, alleging that despite notices being issued, the proceedings had not been taken up for hearing.“These 26 people who are not entitled to vote should have been disqualified by now. They are now sitting in Parliament, and they will participate in the vote. This is what the BJP wanted,” he alleged.

Sibal further claimed that the proposed delimitation exercise could be carried out on the basis of the 2011 Census, arguing that the 2021 Census had not taken place. He said that once the constitutional amendment was passed with a two-thirds majority, a separate delimitation legislation could be enacted through a simple majority. Raising concerns over the proposed delimitation mechanism, Sibal alleged that the process could be manipulated to benefit the ruling party through the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies. Referring to Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that constituency boundaries could be redrawn in a manner that would disadvantage opposition parties and strengthen the BJP's electoral position.“If the BJP has 120 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the delimitation, the gerrymandering will happen and the constituencies will be so delimited to ensure that the opposition can never get a majority,” he alleged.

He also questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the proposed legislation, claiming that Members of Parliament had not been informed about the contents of the Bill ahead of the expected November 30 proceedings.“We don't know the Bill that is going to be placed in Parliament in the Lok Sabha on the 30th of November. Do we know? Members of Parliament do not even know what the Bill that is to be introduced,” he said.

Sibal alleged that the BJP had used its political influence and government agencies to persuade opposition members and parties to support its proposed framework. Warning regional parties against supporting the legislation, he said they could eventually face political marginalisation despite extending support to the government. He further alleged that the proposed changes could make it easier for a ruling party to secure a two-thirds majority in an expanded Lok Sabha and subsequently bring further amendments to the Constitution. In his strongest political allegation, Sibal claimed that the eventual objective of the exercise could be to facilitate the creation of a Hindu Rashtra. He also criticised what he described as the growing dominance of the executive over Parliament, alleging that legislative debates and transparency were being weakened.“Parliament as an institution has been sidelined. It is the executive that rules the roost. Parliament will be defanged. No debates, no transparency,” he said.

Clarifying that his press conference was not aimed at targeting any particular individual or political party in a state, Sibal said he wanted citizens to understand what he described as the possible implications of the proposed constitutional changes. Appealing to political parties to place national interests above their political considerations, he said the country's constitutional democracy must be protected.“It will be the saddest day in the history of this country if this happens. And I say this with a heavy heart. I plead as a citizen of this country, not as a member of Parliament,” Sibal said. He concluded by expressing hope that the constitutional democracy established by India's founding generation would not be undermined.“I hope and pray that constitutional democracy, as our forefathers gave us, is not buried deep so that it never revives again,” he said.