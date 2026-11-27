MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is set to announce retail fuel prices for December next week, amid easing global oil prices in November.

In November 2026, Brent crude recorded a significant month-on-month decline, averaging around $94.84 per barrel up to November 26, compared with an average of $106.9 in October, reflecting a considerable cooling in international oil prices after October's elevated levels.

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The drop in global oil prices in November is likely to be reflected in next month's local retail fuel prices.

In November, the UAE reduced fuel prices by Dh0.24 per litre, pricing Super 98 at Dh4.16 per litre, Special 95 at Dh4.04 per litre, and E-Plus 91 at Dh3.97 per litre.

Oil prices have declined sharply in November 2026, primarily due to growing concerns about an oversupply in the global market, recovering production and weakening demand. Brent crude has fallen from October's highs as oil exports from the Middle East gradually recovered, particularly following the resumption of Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, while Libya restarted operations at its Sharara oilfield.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil supply increased by 2.3 million barrels per day to 105.4 million barrels per day in October, raising expectations of a supply surplus in the fourth quarter. Concerns about slower global economic growth and softer oil consumption have added to the downward pressure.

However, geopolitical tensions and attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East have limited further losses, with prices recovering towards the end of November.

A decline in oil prices will benefit UAE motorists through lower fuel bills, particularly residents who commute long distances or rely heavily on private vehicles.

It could also help businesses with significant transportation, logistics and distribution expenses, potentially easing some operating-cost pressures.

As of November 23, petrol prices in the UAE averaged around Dh4.04 a litre, as the country has aligned local retail rates with global oil prices since 2015.

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