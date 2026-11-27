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Kenya is advancing its strategic maritime and economic interests through enhanced regional cooperation, sustainable ocean governance and blue economy development at the 29th Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) in New Delhi, India.

Ambassador Njambi Kinyungu, Deputy Director General for Multilateral Affairs, is leading Kenya's multi-agency delegation at the two-day meeting, hosted by the Government of India from 25th to 26th November 2026.

As a founding member of IORA, Kenya recognises the Association as a strategic platform for advancing shared prosperity, strengthening regional partnerships and addressing common challenges facing the Indian Ocean region.

Kenya continues to champion regional cooperation in harnessing the immense potential of the blue and maritime economy as a driver of sustainable economic growth, employment creation and regional integration, while strengthening ocean governance and the sustainable management of marine resources.

Kenya's multi-agency delegation reflects a whole-of-government approach to advancing the country's maritime priorities, bringing together officials from the State Departments for Foreign Affairs, Internal Security and National Administration, Tourism and Trade, the National Treasury, and the Kenya High Commission in New Delhi.

The Committee's deliberations will pave the way for the consideration and adoption of key decisions at the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers (COM), scheduled for 27th November 2026.

Kenya's engagement within IORA underscores its commitment to leveraging multilateral diplomacy and strategic partnerships to advance national development priorities and contribute to a peaceful, secure, sustainable and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya.